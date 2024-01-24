Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Myles Peart-Harris is ready to take on the pressure of delivering Championship football to Pompey.

And the new Blues loanee is adamant he can add the injection of goals and assists required to get his new side into the second tier - as champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peart-Harris’ loan arrival from Brentford was confirmed on Monday, as the likes of Championship side QPR were headed off to bring in the 21-year-old.

The former Chelsea attacking talent knows he arrives at Fratton Park with eyes on him and expectations high, with his new team top of the table.

But the Londoner is ready to rise to the demands placed upon him and take on the taste of being Pompey’s new creative spark.

Peart-Harris said: ‘The people, the staff and the players have made me feel welcome, it’s a great place to be and I’m very happy to be here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘To get it over the line was really important. This is the next stage of my career I want to take and the next step to be at this great club with the history it has.

‘The fans are very, very good and the club has a great history.

Read More What comes next as Portsmouth make moves with transfer window set for frenetic climax

‘I remember the Premier League days and went to a few of their games then. One of my father’s close friends is a big Portsmouth fan. I know what to expect (when he plays at Fratton), I know what the fans are going to be expecting of me and I can deal with that pressure.

‘We need to get the club back to where they belong - and I’m here to help with that as much as I can: win the league, get the promotion and take the team back to where it belongs.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peart-Harris knows about the demands of League One, having spent last season on loan with Forest Green.

Despite the side finishing a whopping 19 points from safety, the powerful runner still managed to bag six goals - and is looking to outstrip that return at Fratton Park.

Peart-Harris is fully aware doing so could well play a crucial role in a memorable period of his young career.

He said: ‘I bring power, pace, running in behind and most importantly I feel I can bring goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘It’s important - to win the league we’re going to need these goals and assists.

‘I’m here to play my part, give 100 per cent and work hard - do whatever I can to help the team.

‘I enjoyed last season in League One but this is my next step playing at top of League One.

‘I’ll be looking to get more than six (goals) and more than four (assists).