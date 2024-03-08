Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Marlon Pack has been tipped for a future in football management.

And Pompey boss John Mousinho admitted he can see a day when his skipper is at the Fratton helm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mousinho sees everything in the Buckland boy’s armoury to be a success as a boss, when he chooses to call time on his career.

Pack is thriving at PO4 this term and his current head coach underlined retirement isn’t on the horizon for the 32-year-old.

But Mousinho can see the homegrown talent taking the steps to prepare for a future in the game when that day arrives.

He said: I’d be really surprised if you don’t see Marlon as a head coach or manager at some point.

‘He’s a student of the game and has done his badges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I still think he’s got plenty left in the tank in terms of playing and will want to focus on that, but he’d definitely be on the touchline at some point in the future.’

Read More BREAKING: Portsmouth bolster midfield by landing former Wolves and Wigan Athletic man after Ipswich Town exit

Pack’s ties with Pompey are well established, living locally and coming through the ranks to make his senior debut in 2010.

That spell never stretched beyond two substitute appearances, however, as he was sold to Cheltenham when Steve Cotterill was in charge.

A successful career in the game ensued until Pack’s return under Danny Cowley in the summer of 2022, before Mousinho handed him the captain’s armband last year.

Marlon Pack revealed a double celebration in Pompey's 4-1 win over Reading. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His leadership and Pompey affinity makes the classy operator a natural fit to assume the Fratton hot seat, in his current boss’ eyes.

Mousinho added: ‘It would be be great for the football club if that was to happen one day.

‘You never know what could happen down the line, but for a lad who supports the club and his family are all from here, someone who was in the academy and returned and captained the football club I can see it.

‘I want his focus to be on the pitch at the moment, but going and doing your badges and taking more of an interest in coaching and analytics helps you as a player as well.