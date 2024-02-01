Transfer deadline latest: Portsmouth update over further business as they sweat on midfielder fitness
Joe Morrell's injury has prompted questions over further business with Carlisle United man's arrival already in the pipeline before setback - here's the latest.
Fears over Joe Morrell’s fitness will not prompt a Pompey deadline day scramble.
The Blues will not look to bring in an additional midfielder before the close of the window at 11pm tonight, as they sweat on the extent of the Wales international’s knee injury.
Morrell is undergoing a scan tomorrow in Winchester, after being forced off against Oxford United on Tuesday night when hearing a ‘pop’ in his knee.
The 27-year-old was on crutches and had his leg in a brace at Pompey’s training ground yesterday, ahead of hearing further news.
With Owen Moxon’s arrival from Carlisle United already in the pipeline before Morrell’s injury, it did raise the question of whether Pompey would look to make further central midfield additions today.
But boss John Mousinho feels his side are well covered in that department for a critical second half of the season, as they chase a place in the Championship.
When asked if Pompey would look to recruit an additional midfielder when Moxon’s move was completed, Mousinho said: ‘I don’t think so, I think we’re pretty well covered there.
‘We have Tom Lowery, Marlon Pack, Joe Morrell, Terry Devlin and Ben Stevenson coming back from injury. So we have plenty of cover in there.
‘Ben (injury return) is not imminent but he’s not a huge way off either, weeks rather than months. So we’re fine in that department.’