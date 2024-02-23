John Mousinho faces some big decisions, particularly in attacking areas as Myles Peart-Harris returns to fitness and the likes of Kusini Yengi push for includsion.
Here's how we think he'll line up as he takes on former Southampton boss Nathan Jones at The Valley.
1. Pompey predicted line-up
How we think the Blues will line up at The Valley.
2. GK: Will Norris
Right in the conversation for player of the season, if his form continues for the next 12 games.
3. RB: Joe Rafferty
Competition from Swanson on its way, but going to be a job to knock one of the Pompey's most dependable performers out of the way. Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB - Sean Raggett
Now getting the respect he deserves as he focusses on delivering that promotion he's chased in his time at Fratton.