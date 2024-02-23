News you can trust since 1877
Charlton Athletic v Portsmouth: How Blues will line up with big calls to make at The Valley

Pompey go to Charlton Athletic looking to continue their push to the Championship tomorrow.

By Jordan Cross
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 12:30 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT

John Mousinho faces some big decisions, particularly in attacking areas as Myles Peart-Harris returns to fitness and the likes of Kusini Yengi push for includsion.

Here's how we think he'll line up as he takes on former Southampton boss Nathan Jones at The Valley.

1. Pompey predicted line-up

How we think the Blues will line up at The Valley.

Right in the conversation for player of the season, if his form continues for the next 12 games.

2. GK: Will Norris

Right in the conversation for player of the season, if his form continues for the next 12 games.

Competition from Swanson on its way, but going to be a job to knock one of the Pompey's most dependable performers out of the way.

3. RB: Joe Rafferty

Competition from Swanson on its way, but going to be a job to knock one of the Pompey's most dependable performers out of the way. Photo: Jason Brown

Now getting the respect he deserves as he focusses on delivering that promotion he's chased in his time at Fratton.

4. CB - Sean Raggett

Now getting the respect he deserves as he focusses on delivering that promotion he's chased in his time at Fratton.

