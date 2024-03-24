Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Derby County have been left counting the cost of dismal afternoon for their promotion aspirations at Northampton.

Paul Warne’s fell to a 1-0 defeat at Sixfields, as they passed up the opportunity to move to within two points of Pompey at the top of the table.

And it proved a costly clash for the Rams as star man Nathaniel Mendez-Laing picked up a hamstring injury, which could well leave him sidelined at a critical moment in the season.

On top of that, former Blues defender Sonny Bradley was dismissed after a clash with Monny Monthe - which will see the 32-year-old banned for three games and miss the trip to Fratton Park on April 2.

Pompey remain five points clear of Warne’s side and now have a game in hand, as Sam Hoskins grabbed the only goal of the game in the 23rd minute.

Derby are already facing up to the loss of new striker Dwight Gayle and midfielder Tom Barkhuzien for the rest of the regular season.

Boss Warne is now hoping Mendez-Laing’s injury is an impact issue and not a tear.

The Derby boss told Derbyshire Live: ‘Dwight is going to be another three weeks. This sounds negative, but if we were in the play-offs, they'd probably be fit for that.

‘I'd have a great squad for the end of April, but between then and now we have to try and work out a way to play and take the chances that we get. It's a big blow because we've gone from a dynamic front three to a two with a midfielder.

‘He (Mendez-Laing) ran past me and he felt his hammy.