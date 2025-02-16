One Pompey player in particular is walking a suspension tightrope ahead of their match with QPR next week.

Three Pompey players will have to be careful as they are at risk of earning a two match ban through the EFL Championship’s disciplinary rules.

The FA’s disciplinary rules state that any player who accumulates 10 yellow cards before game-week 37 must serve a two-game ban. This comes after players who have picked up five games before the first 19 league matches of the season have served a one game. If a player was to accumulate 15 yellows before the last day of the season prior to the play-offs will result in a three game ban which would be carried over in to the next season.

To date, Pompey have played 33 games this season and so they have four games to get through to avoid picking up a booking or two. Several of their players such as Paddy Lane, Jacob Farrell and Ibane Bowat have suffered injuries that have curtailed their campaigns and so Pompey won’t want to lose any more of their players due to a suspension.

Pompey players at risk of suspension

The closest player to getting a ban is Callum Lang who has nine yellow cards for the campaign. Lang went off injured in the win over Oxford United and will require a scan but John Mousinho believes that their top scorer won’t be out for too long. The forward has 10 goals this season but is also close to reaching double figures for bookings and if he picks up a yellow before the 37th game depending on how long he is injured for, he would also miss those games.

Before scoring his first goal in Pompey colours just after the restart, Dozell was carded against Oxford United which was his eighth of the campaign. He must now avoid picking up another two in these next run of matches. The 25-year-old has featured regularly for Pompey this season making 23 starts in the league so they cannot afford to lose him.

The third player that could get a ban is skipper Marlon Pack. He’s already served a suspension this season, missing the FA Cup game against Wycombe Wanderers after picking up two yellows against Sunderland. Pack has seven yellow cards this season though he has gone five games without being shown a yellow so he has shown he can be disciplined when the side has needed him to be.

The 33-year-old has been a substitute in recent weeks after several central defensive players recovered from their respective injuries. He remains an option in defence given the injury to Conor Shaughnessy but is considered more of a defensive midfield option nowadays.

Wouter Burger scored in Stoke City’s 3-1 win against Swansea City on Saturday. The Potters like the Blues are bidding to avoid the drop. | Getty Images

Championship players at risk of a ban

With a little over a quarter of the season remaining, clubs will want to do without losing some of their players over something that can be avoided. Several of Pompey’s rivals are having to play some midweek fixtures due to their involvement in the FA Cup whilst the Blues won’t play a midweek match until they face Plymouth Argyle on March 12.

Stoke City are just a point below Pompey and they have both Wouter Burger and Andrew Moran on eight yellow cards. The Potters have played one game less than them so the two midfielders have longer to go to avoid being suspended.

Derby County’s Australian defender Callum Elder is on eight yellow cards as well as their midfield enforcer Ebou Adams and forward Marcus Harness. Bottom side Luton Town could be without Jordan Clark who is on eight as well as Cardiff City’s Perry Ng.

Plymouth Argyle’s Darko Gyabi is on seven yellow cards and a busy period awaits him with a crucial game against Luton Town on Wednesday. His teammate Matthew Sorinola is just below him on six. You also have Cardiff City’s Calum Chambers and Joe Ralls also on six cards apiece along with Luton’s Carlton Morris and Stoke’s Junior Tchamadeu.

