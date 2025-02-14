What lies ahead for the likes of Pompey, Cardiff City, Hull City and Stoke City in the race to avoid the drop from the Championship?

Pompey claimed a monumental win against Cardiff City in midweek as they took maximum points against a relegation rival.

With one more game played, it's a step closer to survival for the Blues. The win over the Bluebirds saw them overtake them and move up to 18th with there now a four point gap between themselves and the drop zone.

Between now and the end of the campaign, John Mousinho and his side will come up against other teams who are bidding to avoid the drop. Oxford United who Mousinho used to play for came up with Pompey last season and are in a good position to secure another year of football in the Championship following the appointment of Gary Rowett.

Several of Pompey's rivals have progressed to the last 16 of the FA Cup and that has skewed the table a slight bit. Teams will be playing at different times over the next few weeks with games re-arranged throughout February and early March. It means that not everyone will have played the same amount of games but the pressure is always on the teams who have their game in hand to play as they must deliver.

The toughest test in the coming weeks for Pompey will be when they host table-topping Leeds United who have thrashed Cardiff and Watford in recent weeks. A home match against QPR and a game against bottom of the table Luton Town is to come before the clash against the Whites however.

Although these upcoming games will not decide the outcome of Pompey's fate, they will provide a clearer picture on survival. How do Pompey’s next five games stack up against their six teams below them and how difficult is each club’s run of fixtures over that time?

Who do Pompey and their relegation rivals play over the next five games?

17th: Swansea (37 points)

15/02 Stoke (A), 22/02 Blackburn Rovers (H), 04/03 Preston North End (A), 08/03 Middlesbrough (H), 12/03 Watford (A). Average league position of next five opponents: 12

18th: Pompey (33 points)

15/02 Oxford United (A), 22/02 QPR (H), 01/03 Luton Town (A), 09/03 Leeds United (H), 12/03 Plymouth Argyle (H). Average league position of next five opponents: 15.4

19th: Stoke City (32 points)

15/02 Swansea City (H), 22/02 Norwich City (A), 25/02 Middlesbrough (H), 01/03 Watford (H), 08/03 Coventry City (A). Average league position of next five opponents: 11.8

15/02 Bristol City (H), 22/02 Plymouth Argyle (A), 26/02 Hull City (H), 04/03 Burnley (H), 08/03 Sunderland (A). Average league position of next five opponents: 11.8

21st: Derby County (29 points)

14/02 QPR (A), 22/02 Millwall (H), 01/03 Middlesbrough (A), 08/03 Blackburn Rovers, 11/03 Coventry City (H). Average league position of next five opponents: 10.2

22nd: Hull City (29 points)

15/02 Norwich City (H), 22/02 Sunderland (A), 26/02 Cardiff City (A), 08/03 Bristol City (A), 12/03 Oxford United (H). Average league position of next five opponents: 11.6

23rd: Plymouth Argyle (28 points)

15/02 Blackburn Rovers (A), 19/02 Luton Town (A), 22/02 Cardiff City (H), 08/03 Sheffield Wednesday (H), 12/03 Portsmouth (A). Average league position of next five opponents: 15

24th: Luton Town (27 points)

14/02 Sheffield United (H), 19/02 Plymouth Argyle (H), 23/02 Watford (A), 01/03 Portsmouth (H), 08/03 Burnley (A). Average league position of next five opponents: 11.6