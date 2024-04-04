Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last week he was on the scoresheet against his hometown club, as he aimed to put the brakes on their Championship charge.

Nine days on and Denmead lad Matt Butcher steps out at the home of football this Sunday, with Wembley glory in his sights.

And Butcher will be returning to the scene of a painful experience, after his maiden outing under the arch turned into a horror story 12 months ago.

The 26-year-old will be part of the Wycombe team who takes on Peterborough, in the final of the Bristol Street Motors Trophy this Sunday.

Butcher will heading back to the scene of a bitter-sweet but ultimately bleak occasion for himself last year, after his Plymouth side suffered a battering at the hands of Bolton at the last stage of the same competition.

The Pilgrims were dealt a chastening 4-0 defeat in front of a crowd of 79,389, with the former Cowplain student on mid-way through an afternoon for his side to forget.

Butcher only arrived at Wycombe in January but quickly assumed hero status for the Chairboys, as he got the goal which took them to Wembley.

He came on as a second-half substitute to bag the stoppage-time winner, which defeated Bradford at the semi-final stage in February.

And Butcher goes into the final in good goalscoring form, with the former Bournemouth man hitting three finishes in as many outings for Matt Bloomfield’s side.

One of those came on Good Friday in the 3-1 victory for Pompey at Adams Park, with Butcher previously scoring against the Blues in a 2-2 draw for Accrington in 2021.

Now the midfielder is out to step up once more, as his side go in as 3/1 outsiders against Peterborough’s array of attacking talent.

Butcher told Sky Sports: ‘I like being the hero (in the semi-final), but I’d prefer being the hero in the final.

‘It was great to come to the club in January, late in the competition, and play a small part in getting us there.

‘We had to play loads of games in the previous rounds and some great performances, so it’s nice to be able to come in and add something at the end.

‘It (losing at Wembley last year) is a difficult one. It’s my first time playing at Wembley, so for me and my family it’s still a proud one looking back at that.