Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

His club finds itself in turmoil as they endure a troublesome time on and off the pitch.

But amid the difficulties being faced in League Two at Accrington, there’s a Blues fan whose star is on the rise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There’s been plenty of talk about Accy midfielder Tommy Leigh catching admiring glances, including from Fratton Park in the past.

It’s another former academy youngster who’s ripping it up now, however, with some outstanding goal form despite his side’s struggles.

Winger Jack Nolan is the Pompey supporter who turned down Southampton as a child to play for his club, before moving on to Reading as a young talent of promise at 14.

The 22-year-old was handed a pro deal at the Madejski Stadium but never made a senior appearance, before being taken to Walsall by former Blues academy coach Darrell Clarke in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nolan arrived at the Crown Ground a year later, and immediately pinpointed the prospect of a trip to Fratton Park as a day he had circled in his calendar.

That ambition of playing at PO4 became a reality at the end of last term in the 1-0 loss for John Coleman’s side, as they were eventually relegated to League Two.

Read More Former Portsmouth academy talent and local lad eyeing Fratton return after joining League One rivals

Read More Transfer latest: Update over midfielder move following Portsmouth summer interest and key figure being sidelined

It’s not gone as well as hoped this term, with owner Andy Holt putting the club up for sale and long-serving boss Coleman sacked amid a very stormy and public break-up.

Despite the difficulties and just one win in eight games, Nolan has been in outstanding goal form for his side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Operating as a winger, he has returned an outstanding nine goals since Christmas and 10 goals in 19 appearances, to take his total for the season to 14 finishes.

Even in the face of that form, Nolan revealed this month he’s faced some online criticism from disgruntled Accrington fans.

He told the BBC after a 3-0 loss to Bradford earlier this month: ‘There were a few comments made to me from fans on Saturday.

‘I think everyone forgets that we've all got social media and we see it. We all go out to give 100% for everyone.