The Accrington Stanley and former Priory School pupil's name has resurfaced after the injury to the Manchester City loanee. Here's the latest on the man linked with likes of Lincoln City, Plymouth Argyle and Preston North End.

Pompey aren’t planning to revisit their interest in Tommy Leigh in January amid a midfield player hunt.

The News understands the Blues currently do not intend to revive a move for the Accrington Stanley man, after being keen last summer. That’s despite John Mousinho facing up to potentially losing the services of Manchester City starlet Alex Robertson for a considerable period.

Robertson’s hamstring injury has put a focus on the midfield department when it comes to strengthening in the January window. Mousinho has confirmed the blow of losing the Aussie impacts how Pompey will go about doing their business in the coming weeks, with options being weighed up.

But Leigh isn’t on the agenda, as he enters the final six months of his contract at Accrington Stanley.

Pompey were looking at the former Priory School student in the last window, as some extensive reshaping of the squad took place amid 14 signings. A deal for Leigh never advanced, however, with Accrington putting a £200,000 price tag on the 23-year-old’s head.

The former Blues academy has gone on to make 24 appearances in League Two for John Coleman’s side this term, scoring six goals to date with his side on the fringes of the play-off places. He’s missed the past two games through injury, however, and was back in the area over the Christmas period - watching former club Bognor in action on New Year’s Day.

Some Pompey fans have naturally raised Leigh’s name over recent days, following the hammer blow of losing Robertson.

The Aussie overstretched for a ball in training last Thursday and has returned to his parent club for treatment, with the Blues awaiting more details of the extent of the issue. Pompey are braced for bad news on that front, but it appears they will look down other avenues when it comes to strengthening in the midfield department this month.

The club’s football operation are looking at bringing in a central defender, with a winger and back-up keeper also likely on the agenda over the coming weeks.