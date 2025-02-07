The winter transfer window slammed shut on Pompey and their Championship rivals on Monday evening.

The Blues know the majority of the players that will play for them from now until the end of the season. Soon the EFL will be asking them to submit a 25-man squad list and that will leave John Mousinho with a decision to make on who makes the cut or not. Players under the age of 21-years-old do not have to be registered but if you are on loan regardless of how old you are, you have to be included.

There was a good blend of experience and youth during the January transfer window. Rob Atkinson was the first to arrive, joining from Bristol City as he continues his recovery from a long-term injury. Isaac Hayden joined shortly after from Newcastle United, linking up with Pompey after being frozen out at St James Park.

Two players arrived from the A-League, Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews arrived as Pompey continued to recruit from the Southern Hemisphere. The other bits of business included signing Adil Aouchiche from Sunderland as well as Kaide Gordon from Liverpool. Ben Killip was signed to provide Nicolas Schmid and Jordan Archer some competition after Will Norris was allowed to join Wycombe Wanderers.

With the window now shut, it begins the question as to how much each player could be sold for if a club was interested in them. To test that, here we take a look at the market values of Pompey's current first-team squad - according to Transfermarkt. Do any of these surprise you? As the Blues welcome Killip and Gordon into the fold, this is where the two newest arrivals rank in terms of squad market value.