How Portsmouth faithful can spot transfer targets in January window as recruitment team search for openings

The names are beginning to emerge in the transfer window - and you can look to do exactly what Pompey's recruitment team will over the coming weeks when it comes to targets.

The names are beginning to surface with the winter window now firmly up and running.

As ever, it’s a case of sorting the transfer wheat from the chaff, with some of those being touted for a move to Fratton Park a lot less credible than others.

That’s been abundantly clear over the past few days, with The News firming up some of those in the Blues’ sights - and putting to bed those well wide of the mark.

But as the recruitment team boil down on their options, there’s a process they are regularly undertaking which can be very simply replicated by the Fratton faithful.

John Mousinho has made it abundantly clear the club are only in the market for players who can make a difference to his squad, for a big second half of the campaign.

Although looking in different areas, the Championship is a market which is going to be under intense scrutiny for the rest of the month. Yes, players who are going to be an asset for the future are being looked at, but Mousinho has also underlined new faces need to come in and impact the team now with a place in the second tier at stake.

It’s known a winger who brings pace and power to the table is definitely on the agenda, while a central defender is an area of focus with Regan Poole’s knee injury ending his season. Injury has also put an attacking midfielder in focus, with the Blues awaiting confirmation on the extent of Alex Robertson’s hamstring injury - but fearing the worst.

With those areas under the microscope, supporters can now begin to look at Championship options who may conceivably considered - and are realistically likely to arrive.

Ipswich’s George Edmundson is a known target and underlines the calibre of player being sought - and is a perfect example of someone fans can keep tabs on.

The Tractor Boys firstly have to be willing to do business, on a loan deal or otherwise. With Edmundson seemingly out of favour that looked on the cards, with the central defender last starting a league game under Kieran McKenna in October.

That all changed on New Year’s Day, however, when the 26-year-old came in and impressed against Stoke - and then started against AFC Wimbledon in the FA Cup. This wasn’t lost on Pompey, though many Championship managers would’ve have shuffled their pack for the third round Cup game.

Call-ups for the African Cup of Nations and Asian Cup may have pushed some Championship players further up the pecking order, too, as has been the case with Edmundson.

What is clear is any manager is not going to leave themselves short and will want cover moving forward. Yet, with Edmundson for example, an Ipswich defensive signing this month married with internationals returning from duty in the coming weeks could make a deal a possibility.

Then from a players’ point of view, not picking up game time could see them start to actively look for a move over the coming weeks - and that will put eyes on the spate of Championship fixtures to come before 11pm on February 1.

An hour before kick-off the Sky Sports Score apps will be scoured to see who’s in and who’s out, with those selection decisions potentially having a big knock-on effect over transfer business.