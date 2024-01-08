Pompey are on the lookout for a central defender in the January transfer window.
And after news of their interest in Ipswich’s George Edmundson emerged, it’s clear the Blues are aiming high when it comes to bolstering that department.
With Regan Poole out for the season, we’ve looked at some of the right-sided defenders on the fringes or coming back from injury at second-tier clubs who could fit the bill.
1. Ben Nelson (Leicester City)
Highly thought of at Leicester City, where they have the 20-year-old tied down to a new three-year deal signed last month. Spent time on loan with Rochdale and Doncaster and made his first start for the Foxes in the FA Cup on Saturday. Photo: Mark Fletcher
2. Harry Souttar (Leicester)
Would be some signing, but Pompey have shown they're aiming high with interest in George Edmundson. The 25-year-old is out of favour at Leicester, where he was told he could leave at the start of the season. Away with Australia on Asian Cup duty at present - with the competition running until February 10. Photo: Darren Staples
3. George Edmundson (Ipswich Town)
The first bona fide transfer target to surface this month. Pompey are keen on the Ipswich man and interest shows where the bar is being set in terms of a defensive addition. Looked well out of favour, but has started the past two game so, in all likeliness, the Tractor Boys would need to recruit a new central defender before they considered letting Edmundson go. Photo: Alex Davidson
4. Caleb Taylor (West Brom)
West Brom defender made a big impression out on loan at Cheltenham last season. Didn't go anywhere over the first half of the campaign, with the Baggies likely to try to get the son of former Birmingham defender Martin Taylor out over the second half of the campaign. Photo: Pete Norton