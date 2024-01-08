3 . George Edmundson (Ipswich Town)

The first bona fide transfer target to surface this month. Pompey are keen on the Ipswich man and interest shows where the bar is being set in terms of a defensive addition. Looked well out of favour, but has started the past two game so, in all likeliness, the Tractor Boys would need to recruit a new central defender before they considered letting Edmundson go. Photo: Alex Davidson