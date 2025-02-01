The Blues will be looking for a response after suffering a defeat in midweek to Millwall. It was the first time since late October that they had suffered a defeat at home, and now they come up against a side that hasn't lost in all competitions since the beginning of November.

At the moment, Pompey are just two points above the relegation zone but a win could move them as high as 18th if results go in their favour. For Burnley, they're just a point off of Sheffield United and a win would see them go level on points with Leeds United.

This week Pompey were dealt with another injury blow as Jordan Williams suffered a hamstring injury. He suffered the issue against West Brom last Saturday. He came on as a substitute for Zak Swanson with 20 minutes to go, and now he's set for a spell on the sidelines. The former Barnsley defender previously missed eight matches this season after damaging his hamstring against Plymouth Argyle in November.

Some players are working their way back to fitness though with Kusini Yengi and Mark O'Mahony both making progress. The Irishman returned to parent club Brighton for treatment but should be in contention in the next few weeks. Yengi is still a few weeks away from just returning to training after suffering a knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia.

For Burnley, they have got a few long-term absentees that haven’t played a minute of first-team football this season. Nathan Redmond has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor, but he’s only a couple of weeks away from returning. The Clarets signed former Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey this month but he’s still waiting for his debut.

Here’s the latest injury details from both camps.

Aaron Ramsey - out Still recovering from a knee injury from February 2024.