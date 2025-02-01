Portsmouth v Burnley injury and team news as 10 out and 1 doubt

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones

EFL and Midlands football writer

Published 1st Feb 2025, 05:00 BST

Pompey are in EFL Championship action on Saturday when they host Burnley at Fratton Park.

The Blues will be looking for a response after suffering a defeat in midweek to Millwall. It was the first time since late October that they had suffered a defeat at home, and now they come up against a side that hasn't lost in all competitions since the beginning of November.

At the moment, Pompey are just two points above the relegation zone but a win could move them as high as 18th if results go in their favour. For Burnley, they're just a point off of Sheffield United and a win would see them go level on points with Leeds United.

This week Pompey were dealt with another injury blow as Jordan Williams suffered a hamstring injury. He suffered the issue against West Brom last Saturday. He came on as a substitute for Zak Swanson with 20 minutes to go, and now he's set for a spell on the sidelines. The former Barnsley defender previously missed eight matches this season after damaging his hamstring against Plymouth Argyle in November.

Some players are working their way back to fitness though with Kusini Yengi and Mark O'Mahony both making progress. The Irishman returned to parent club Brighton for treatment but should be in contention in the next few weeks. Yengi is still a few weeks away from just returning to training after suffering a knee injury whilst on international duty with Australia.

For Burnley, they have got a few long-term absentees that haven’t played a minute of first-team football this season. Nathan Redmond has been linked with a move away from Turf Moor, but he’s only a couple of weeks away from returning. The Clarets signed former Liverpool and Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey this month but he’s still waiting for his debut.

Here’s the latest injury details from both camps.

Jordan Williams collected a hamstring injury when introduced from the bench at West Brom.

1. Jordan Williams - out

Jordan Williams collected a hamstring injury when introduced from the bench at West Brom. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
John Mousinho said: 'I think Jordan’s injury gives a bit more evidence to the argument (about resting players). 'He was obviously one of the players we rested, we were also really happy with the fact we could get him some minutes. ‘I don’t regret bringing Jordan on against West Brom. All the indications were he would be absolutely fine to do it - and the reason we gave him those 20 minutes was we needed to protect Conor Ogilvie.'

2. Jordan Williams - out (continued)

John Mousinho said: 'I think Jordan’s injury gives a bit more evidence to the argument (about resting players). 'He was obviously one of the players we rested, we were also really happy with the fact we could get him some minutes. ‘I don’t regret bringing Jordan on against West Brom. All the indications were he would be absolutely fine to do it - and the reason we gave him those 20 minutes was we needed to protect Conor Ogilvie.' | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Still recovering from a knee injury from February 2024.

3. Aaron Ramsey - out

Still recovering from a knee injury from February 2024. | Matt McNulty Photo: Matt McNulty

Photo Sales
Pompey's Jacob Farrell is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery.

4. Jacob Farrell - out

Pompey's Jacob Farrell is out for the season after undergoing knee surgery. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthBurnleyThe BluesMillwallPompeyBarnsleyWest BromBrightonLeeds United
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice