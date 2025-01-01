Portsmouth v Swansea City injury news as 12 out and 1 doubt

Pompey begin the new year by hosting Swansea City at Fratton Park in the EFL Championship.

The Swans won back-to-back home games over Boxing Day and January 29, defeating QPR and Luton Town. Former Pompey loanee Myles Peart-Harris scored in stoppage time to give the Welsh side the win in their most recent match.

Pompey on the other land lost to Watford and Bristol City, conceding late at Vicarage Road, but blown away at Ashton Gate. John Mousinho made four changes for the trip to the West Country, but it didn't have the desired effect, as they conceded three goals without reply in the first-half.

The latest set of results have seen Pompey after working so hard to move out of the relegation zone, drop back in to the bottom three. They're two points behind Hull City, and have a game in hand.

Swansea City are only four points off of the play-offs, and a win could take them above West Brom. Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday are level on points with them but behind on goal difference whilst Norwich City could overtake them with a win.

Ahead of the match, Swansea have doubts as to whether they will be able to have Goncalo Franco available to them. He suffered a mouth injury, and had four teeth rearranged following a collision with Mark McGuinness.

The Portuguese midfielder had to go to hospital, and was seen bleeding, exiting the pitch in tears from the excruciating pain from his injury. Luke Williams earlier this week was linked with the job at West Brom, and he said he’d provide an update when he could on Franco.

