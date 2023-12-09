The Republic of Ireland man was expected to be out for the rest of the year - but John Mousinho has reported he's set to return against AFC Wimbledon in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy.

Anthony Scully has given Pompey’s attacking options a shot in the arm with a return to fitness.

And first-team action is now firmly on the horizon for the winger as he joined his Blues team-mates in full training.

Scully is looking to put a period of injury frustration firmly to bed with a runout in the EFL Trophy against AFC Wimbledon later this month.

The 24-year-old has not featured since August and underwent knee surgery in September for a meniscus tear in his knee .

But Pompey boss has now reported very positive news over the former West Ham, Lincoln and Wigan man, with the Irishman not only back in training but also making a very positive impression. That is a much-needed injury boost with Mousinho feeling like the January transfer window has come early.

He said: ‘Anthony Scully has been in and out of sessions, but trained yesterday full session. He looked very, very sharp. He’s one who won’t be ready for Monday or next Saturday, but if we can get him some minutes in the EFL Trophy game that will be excellent.

‘We can then move on from there, but with Anthony back it will hopefully feel like a new signing in the building. It’s a massive boost, it definitely feels like that. If we can get him back and firing to the level we know he can perform at, it’s going to feel like signing someone fresh.

'It’s like an early January present for us, so we’re really looking forward to seeing him back.

Scully’s return arrives ahead of schedule, with the initial thought he would be sidelined until the new year. Mousinho feels coming back quicker than expected is testament to summer arrivals graft when undergoing his rehabilitation.