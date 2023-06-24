But the Blues boss admitted they will need to be mindful of easing their new winger into pre-season gently, after his arrival at Fratton Park.

Scully endured a testing campaign at Wigan following his move from Lincoln last September, after previously hitting the heights at Sincil Bank in League One.

Former boss Leam Richardson showed loyalty to the players who’d reached the Championship, limiting the 24-year-old’s early involvement at the DW Stadium.

His successor Kolo Toure then left the former Republic of Ireland under-21 international in the cold with Shaun Maloney following suit after his January arrival, which convinced Scully to undergo surgery for a hernia issue he was carrying in March.

Mousinho is confident over the former West Ham man’s fitness, as his squad returns for pre-season training next week.

But he will be keen to manage the start to his Pompey career, as the warm-up games arrive this summer.

Pompey new boy Anthony Scully.

Mousinho said: ‘Anthony started the last game of the season for Wigan, which from a physically standpoint is really good.

‘So we know right towards the back end he was fit and he ticked those boxes, having come back from an injury mid-March.

‘He’d done all that and certainly, when I spoke to him, he was dedicating himself this summer to getting himself fitter and injury prevention was at the top of his list, so when he does come back on Monday he’s fit and raring to go.

‘It’s not a concern, but there’s still a consideration around match fitness having played that one game.