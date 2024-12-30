Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pompey posted losses of £5.6m in their League One title-winning season.

Although, according to latest accounts, the Blues remain debt free, with owners Tornante having ploughed in an additional £9m of investment - with a further £4m of funding to date during the current financial year.

Accounts filed today at Companies House for the year ending June 30, 2024, detail the financial performance of the Blues’ men’s team heading into their long-awaited Championship return.

Pompey have now recorded losses in four successive years, with latest financial figures showing a deficit of £5,608,462, up from £3,090,710 in 2022-23.

Turnover was posted at £13,619,408 - an increase of £1.11m on the previous year - while the Blues spent £1m in transfer and agent fees.

Matchday revenue, which includes ticket sales, rose to £6.88m, while record shirt and merchandise sales since coming out of administration in 2013 drove commercial and sponsorship revenue to £1.83m, representing an annual increase of 21 per cent.

In terms of other football-related income, that fell by £188,075 to £865,599, a figure previously bolstered by Fifa compensation for Joe Morrell’s involvement in the World Cup finals in Qatar.

Revenue from the Pompey Health & Fitness Club helped drive other non-football income to £1.55m, representing a rise from £1.24m the previous year.

However, while the former Roko venue had revenue of £1.3m, it signifies an overall net loss of £100,000, impacted by ‘inflation across the cost base including labour and energy costs’.

The accounts also reflect £3.79m being spent on Fratton Park, as part of the major works project, enabling capacity to increase beyond 20,000 once more, while £900,000 was spent on their Hilsea-based training ground for the relocation of the first-team and Academy into the main building.

Finally, according to the strategic report within the accounts, Pompey ‘remain debt free’.

The total investment to date is £41m since the owners purchased Pompey in August 2017, including the original £10m laid down as part of the sale agreement.

According to a statement within the accounts, the latest £9m - plus £4m in the current financial year - are for the purpose of helping ‘fund the football club operations and ongoing stadium works’.