And Destiny Ojo could also be accompanied by Sam Folarin as the pair seek to maintain their encouraging development with the Southern League Premier South club.

Ojo netted twice in 24 hours for the Blues after featuring in recent pre-season friendlies at Gosport and then the Hawks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having broken his ankle in a freak incident early last summer while training with Danny Cowley’s first-team, it has been an eye-catching comeback for the third-year scholar.

Meanwhile, Academy team-mate Folarin was initially handed minutes in last week’s trip to Bognor, winning a second-half penalty converted by Joe Morrell in the 1-1 draw.

He subsequently also featured against Gosport and the Hawks as John Mousinho mixed up his first-team with Academy players for the fixtures.

The pair lined-up for the Academy in Tuesday night’s 3-1 defeat at Horndean – and are now poised to make the move to Poole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Dolphins finished fourth last season, losing out in the play-off semi-finals on penalties, with Truro City claiming a 4-1 success.

Destiny Ojo, who has netted twice for Pompey in pre-season, is set for a loan switch to Poole Town. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Now boss Tom Killick is finalising a double loan deal for the Pompey striking pair, who are both second-year scholars.

The Blues are keen to loan out their brightest prospects to the non-league game to aid their development – and Ojo and Folarin won’t be the last.

It is understood Harvey Laidlaw and Toby Steward are close to securing a switch to Gosport, who are Southern League Premier South rivals of Poole.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Laidlaw provided the cross headed home by Ojo which earned Pompey their 1-0 victory over Hawks on Saturday.

The youngster, who is earmarked for a left wing-back role with Gosport, also featured alongside Ojo and Folarin in the Five Heads defeat.

Meanwhile, Steward last season represented the Rocks and Salisbury, although the highly-regarded keeper has yet to make his Pompey debut.

With no development group in place, sporting director Rich Hughes favours loaning promising youngsters out and experiencing men’s football to maintain their progress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad