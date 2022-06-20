Portsmouth pre-season: live coverage as Blues report back for training - who's there, who's not & number of triallists

The Pompey players are back to work today as preparations for the 2022-23 campaign begin.

By Sam Cox
Monday, 20th June 2022, 2:10 pm
Pompey boss Danny Cowley has welcomed his players back for pre-season training today

The Blues have reported back for training with less than six weeks to go until their League One opener – with details of that and the rest of fixtures to be revealed on Thursday.

Manager Danny Cowley will be accompanied by the majority of the squad that finished 10th last season, with just the five loaness he had on board and the now departed Shaun Williams the only notable changes.

Aiden O'Brien is yet to agree new terms with the Fratton Park club so it will be interesting to see if he is there.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled on that front and keep you up to date, too, on who else is there – with pre-season training often used to run the eye over triallists.

Our live coverage will also include a chat with Cowley at around 4pm, so stick around as we bring the latest from Pompey’s return to Roko.

Pompey pre-season return - LIVE

  • Pompey return to pre-season today
  • Pre-season starts less than six weeks before season opener on Saturday, July 30
  • Blues will know their opponents when fixtures are released on Thursday (9am)
Danny Cowley is here

The players have now come off the pitch, but stay tuned as we hear from Danny Cowley shortly

Harness no.10

In the current drill, it appears Marcus Harness is operating as a number 10. He’s just collected the ball, turned and dinked it behind the defence.

Counter attack training

At the moment, the players are practicing their fast counter attacks by switching the ball from one side to the other and hitting diagonal passes

Crunching challenge

There’s no going easy today as Connor Ogilvie makes a crunching, sliding tackle to prevent an attacker sliding the ball into an empty net.

No strikers

This is the first time in the Cowleys’ managerial career where they’ve had no senior strikers in the building on the first day of pre-season

