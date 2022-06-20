Pompey boss Danny Cowley has welcomed his players back for pre-season training today

The Blues have reported back for training with less than six weeks to go until their League One opener – with details of that and the rest of fixtures to be revealed on Thursday.

Manager Danny Cowley will be accompanied by the majority of the squad that finished 10th last season, with just the five loaness he had on board and the now departed Shaun Williams the only notable changes.

Aiden O'Brien is yet to agree new terms with the Fratton Park club so it will be interesting to see if he is there.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled on that front and keep you up to date, too, on who else is there – with pre-season training often used to run the eye over triallists.