Less than three days after their 5-3 triumph over Norwich City, John Mousinho’s men now set their sights on another important Championship contest with the Hornets making the trip to the south coast.

Following the Good Friday victory, the Blues now sit six-points clear of the relegation zone heading into the final three games of the campaign, with survival all but wrapped up.

Indeed, Pompey can mathematically secure their spot in next season’s second tier with a win over Tom Cleverley’s side on Easter Monday.

Here’s how we predict the Blues to line-up as Mousinho’s troops bid to seal Championship safety.

GK: Nicolas Schmid A number of fantastic stops to deny Norwich on Friday. Will be looking for his eighth clean sheet of the season on Monday.

RB: Zak Swanson Mousinho could freshen up at right-back after Jordan Williams started the win against Norwich, with Swanson coming into the starting XI.

CB: Regan Poole Has stepped his game up in recent weeks and netted his first Pompey goal since September 2023 last time out.