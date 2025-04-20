Less than three days after their 5-3 triumph over Norwich City, John Mousinho’s men now set their sights on another important Championship contest with the Hornets making the trip to the south coast.
Following the Good Friday victory, the Blues now sit six-points clear of the relegation zone heading into the final three games of the campaign, with survival all but wrapped up.
Indeed, Pompey can mathematically secure their spot in next season’s second tier with a win over Tom Cleverley’s side on Easter Monday.
Here’s how we predict the Blues to line-up as Mousinho’s troops bid to seal Championship safety.
Your next Pompey read: Portsmouth sweating on Colby Bishop facing Watford as Blues boss delivers detailed injury update on squad
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.