Three of the team that started that day - Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty and Abu Kamara - are no longer at the club, with the Blues handing out four full debuts for last Saturday’s Championship opener against Leeds United.

Further changes in personnel can be expected this evening as Millwall travel to PO4 in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Head coach John Mousinho has spoken of the need to keep players fresh, with one eye on Saturday’s game against Luton. Although with six players currently unavailable and some not 100-per-cent match fit, he’s limited to what he can do - particularly in defence.

That’s likely to see the Blues partner Conor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler in the centre of defence again, while Connor Ogilvie looks set to keep him place at left-back. But who else can we expect to keep their place in the side following Saturday’s heroics at Elland Road? Who deserves a break? And who can come into the side to ensure Pompey progress in the League Cup?

Here’s how we think Pompey could line up against Neil Harris’ Lions, with six changes made.

Pompey are expected to make changes for tonight's Carabao Cup game against Millwall at Fratton Park

Goalkeeper - Jordan Archer The 31-year-old can be expected to made his Blues debut against his former club at Fratton Park tonight as he comes in for Will Norris.

Right-back - Terry Devlin The young Northern Irishman knows how to put a shift in - even when asked to play out of position, like he did in the second half against Leeds on Saturday. Could potentially get to nod to start over Zak Swanson at right-back as he plays catch-up with his fitness. Jordan Williams to be rested.