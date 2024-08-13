Three of the team that started that day - Sean Raggett, Joe Rafferty and Abu Kamara - are no longer at the club, with the Blues handing out four full debuts for last Saturday’s Championship opener against Leeds United.
Further changes in personnel can be expected this evening as Millwall travel to PO4 in the first round of the Carabao Cup. Head coach John Mousinho has spoken of the need to keep players fresh, with one eye on Saturday’s game against Luton. Although with six players currently unavailable and some not 100-per-cent match fit, he’s limited to what he can do - particularly in defence.
That’s likely to see the Blues partner Conor Shaughnessy and Ryley Towler in the centre of defence again, while Connor Ogilvie looks set to keep him place at left-back. But who else can we expect to keep their place in the side following Saturday’s heroics at Elland Road? Who deserves a break? And who can come into the side to ensure Pompey progress in the League Cup?
Here’s how we think Pompey could line up against Neil Harris’ Lions, with six changes made.
