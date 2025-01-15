The decision to reinstate those who were handed rests for Friday night’s awful FA Cup defeat at Wycombe Wanderers is easy enough.

But with Isaac Hayden now officially a Pompey player, Marlon Pack available for selection after his one-match ban following his red card against Sunderland, Rob Atkinson brought in to bring Championship experience to the defence, and Pompey keen to avoid a fifth away defeat in a row, picking his starting XI for tonight’s game will be no easy task.

Could the head coach even change from his preferred 4-3-2-1 formation to make the Blues harder to beat on the road?

We’ll soon find out Mousinho’s thoughts, with kick-off just hours away. In the meantime, here’s how we think the Blues will line up against the play-off-chasing Rovers on their home turf.

Pompey take on Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park in the Championship tonight

Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid Schmid's distribution was questioned against Sunderland in his last league appearance. He's still Pompey's No1 but the Austrian will need to improve on that tonight. The last thing the Blues need will be more passes going astray and possession easily given up away from home.

Right-back - Zak Swanson Swanson has quickly established himself as Pompey's first-choice right-back following his return from injury. That doesn't mean to say the former Arsenal youngster can take his foot off the pedal, though!