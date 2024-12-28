Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Bristol City as one change made and defender recalled to squad

It was only three weeks ago when Pompey thrashed Bristol City 3-0 at Fratton Park.

Goals from Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang helped the Blues secure a well-deserved win and continue recent improved form at Fratton Park.

But as we prepare to head into 2025, John Mousinho’s side are being asked to put their late Watford disappointment to one side and go again 72 hours later at Ashton Gate in search of valuable league points.

The head coach will have his work cut out trying to keep his players focused after Rocco Vata’s last-gasp winner for the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day. He’ll also be wary of asking too much of his players during what is a hectic period in the schedule.

No doubt, he’ll love to freshen things up as the Blues look to go out with a 2024 bang. However, as always seems to be the case, injures will hamper how much tinkering he’ll contemplate as the threat of relegation still looms large.

So what will Mousinho decide to do against a Liam Manning side who have won just once since their trip to the south coast? Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as the Blues troops seek to complete a league double over the Robins.

The Austrian was dealt a cruel blow in the dying seconds against Watford following another impressive display in goal. It's hard to see a route back for Will Norris at this rate.

2. Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid

The Austrian was dealt a cruel blow in the dying seconds against Watford following another impressive display in goal. It's hard to see a route back for Will Norris at this rate. | National World

The right-back has seized the opportunity presented to him after a frustrating heel injury. Swanson should get the nod to start his third consecutive game for the Blues.

3. Right-back - Zak Swanson

The right-back has seized the opportunity presented to him after a frustrating heel injury. Swanson should get the nod to start his third consecutive game for the Blues. | National World

The skipper has really taken his new-found central defensive duties like a duck to water. The midfielder is guaranteed to give John Mousinho a massive selection headache when his walking wounded return and when/if Pompey sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window.

4. Centre-back 1 - Marlon Pack

The skipper has really taken his new-found central defensive duties like a duck to water. The midfielder is guaranteed to give John Mousinho a massive selection headache when his walking wounded return and when/if Pompey sign a new centre-back in the January transfer window. | National World

