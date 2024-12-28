But as we prepare to head into 2025, John Mousinho’s side are being asked to put their late Watford disappointment to one side and go again 72 hours later at Ashton Gate in search of valuable league points.

The head coach will have his work cut out trying to keep his players focused after Rocco Vata’s last-gasp winner for the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day. He’ll also be wary of asking too much of his players during what is a hectic period in the schedule.

No doubt, he’ll love to freshen things up as the Blues look to go out with a 2024 bang. However, as always seems to be the case, injures will hamper how much tinkering he’ll contemplate as the threat of relegation still looms large.

So what will Mousinho decide to do against a Liam Manning side who have won just once since their trip to the south coast? Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as the Blues troops seek to complete a league double over the Robins.

1 . Pompey travel to Bristol City on Sunday for their latest Championship test Pompey travel to Bristol City on Sunday for their latest Championship test | National World Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid The Austrian was dealt a cruel blow in the dying seconds against Watford following another impressive display in goal. It's hard to see a route back for Will Norris at this rate. | National World Photo Sales

3 . Right-back - Zak Swanson The right-back has seized the opportunity presented to him after a frustrating heel injury. Swanson should get the nod to start his third consecutive game for the Blues. | National World Photo Sales