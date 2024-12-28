Goals from Colby Bishop, Josh Murphy and Callum Lang helped the Blues secure a well-deserved win and continue recent improved form at Fratton Park.
But as we prepare to head into 2025, John Mousinho’s side are being asked to put their late Watford disappointment to one side and go again 72 hours later at Ashton Gate in search of valuable league points.
The head coach will have his work cut out trying to keep his players focused after Rocco Vata’s last-gasp winner for the Hornets at Vicarage Road on Boxing Day. He’ll also be wary of asking too much of his players during what is a hectic period in the schedule.
No doubt, he’ll love to freshen things up as the Blues look to go out with a 2024 bang. However, as always seems to be the case, injures will hamper how much tinkering he’ll contemplate as the threat of relegation still looms large.
So what will Mousinho decide to do against a Liam Manning side who have won just once since their trip to the south coast? Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as the Blues troops seek to complete a league double over the Robins.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.