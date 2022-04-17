The Blues recorded impressive results over Rotherham (3-0) and Lincoln (3-2) this week, as they firmly put their disappointing defeat to Cheltenham behind them.

And Danny Cowley has some decisions to make to continue his side’s strong end to the season, tomorrow.

The Fratton chief may be cursing his luck, however, after Joe Morrell suffered an injury against the Imps which could see him miss the trip to Lancashire.

His potential absence adds to the list of those on the treatment table, as Denver Hume (back), Reeco Hackett (knee) and Kieron Freeman (ankle) remain unavailable.

Nevertheless, here’s how we predict Pompey to line-up tomorrow against Derek Adams’ side in 24-hours time.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu The clamour for Bazunu's Manchester City return grew louder yesterday, as Zach Steffen's mistake cost his parent club a place in the FA Cup final. For now, though, he remains Pompey's undisputed number one - make the most of him while he's here. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. RB: Mahlon Romeo With Pompey's thin squad coinciding with two games in four days, Cowley is expected to rotate. As a result, Romeo could be reinstated to the side. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Hayden Carter Carter could be back in at centre-back tomorrow if Romeo is selected to play at right-back. The versatile defender will still prove is quality in the heart of defence. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. CB: Sean Raggett Raggett has missed only one league game this term and is one of the favourites for the Player of the Year award. One of the first names on the team-sheet. Photo: The News Photo Sales