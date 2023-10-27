Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Reading: more changes as John Mousinho weighs up more surprise calls: gallery
The Blues head coach surprised many by naming Zak Swanson and Connor Ogilvie in his starting XI against Cambridge in midweek – despite the recent good form of Joe Rafferty and Jack Sparkes.
He also included Christian Saydee in his line up as Pompey look to avoid burn-out within their ranks, with the end result being a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.
Whether or not he choses to do so again at the Royals remains to be seen. With Ogilvie back on the sidelines with an ankle injury, joining Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully in the treatment room, there’ll be less scope to do so.
But with the previously ill Gavin Whyte and Sean Raggett back in contention, there’s still the possibility!
So with that in mind, how do we think the Blues will line up against a Reading side currently sat second-from-bottom in the League One table?
Well, here’s what we’ve come up with.