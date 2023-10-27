News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Reading: more changes as John Mousinho weighs up more surprise calls: gallery

Pompey travel to Reading on Saturday with head coach John Mousinho promising more selection shocks.
By Mark McMahon
Published 27th Oct 2023, 14:40 BST

The Blues head coach surprised many by naming Zak Swanson and Connor Ogilvie in his starting XI against Cambridge in midweek – despite the recent good form of Joe Rafferty and Jack Sparkes.

He also included Christian Saydee in his line up as Pompey look to avoid burn-out within their ranks, with the end result being a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.

Whether or not he choses to do so again at the Royals remains to be seen. With Ogilvie back on the sidelines with an ankle injury, joining Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully in the treatment room, there’ll be less scope to do so.

But with the previously ill Gavin Whyte and Sean Raggett back in contention, there’s still the possibility!

So with that in mind, how do we think the Blues will line up against a Reading side currently sat second-from-bottom in the League One table?

Well, here’s what we’ve come up with.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has another selection-poser on his hands ahead of Saturday's trip to Reading

psi_jb_cambridge_united_portsmouth_241023_062.JPG

Pompey head coach John Mousinho has another selection-poser on his hands ahead of Saturday's trip to Reading

Let's be sensible here. There's no risk of Norris sitting this one out. It simply won't happen.

2. Goalkeeper: Will Norris

Let's be sensible here. There's no risk of Norris sitting this one out. It simply won't happen.

The Scouser was handed a rest against Cambridge in midweek. Zak Swanson filled in admirably, but you suspect Rafferty will be back for the visit to the Royals.

3. Right-back: Joe Rafferty

The Scouser was handed a rest against Cambridge in midweek. Zak Swanson filled in admirably, but you suspect Rafferty will be back for the visit to the Royals.

The former Lincoln man has been an ever-present for Pompey in the league since his summer move. There's a reason for that - he's quality and that means he stays in the team. You doubt whether the topic of burn-out has ever entered his mind.

4. Centre-back 1: Regan Poole

The former Lincoln man has been an ever-present for Pompey in the league since his summer move. There's a reason for that - he's quality and that means he stays in the team. You doubt whether the topic of burn-out has ever entered his mind.

