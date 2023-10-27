Pompey travel to Reading on Saturday with head coach John Mousinho promising more selection shocks.

He also included Christian Saydee in his line up as Pompey look to avoid burn-out within their ranks, with the end result being a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium.

Whether or not he choses to do so again at the Royals remains to be seen. With Ogilvie back on the sidelines with an ankle injury, joining Marlon Pack, Tom Lowery and Anthony Scully in the treatment room, there’ll be less scope to do so.

But with the previously ill Gavin Whyte and Sean Raggett back in contention, there’s still the possibility!

So with that in mind, how do we think the Blues will line up against a Reading side currently sat second-from-bottom in the League One table?

Well, here’s what we’ve come up with.

psi_jb_cambridge_united_portsmouth_241023_062.JPG Pompey head coach John Mousinho has another selection-poser on his hands ahead of Saturday's trip to Reading

Goalkeeper: Will Norris Let's be sensible here. There's no risk of Norris sitting this one out. It simply won't happen.

Right-back: Joe Rafferty The Scouser was handed a rest against Cambridge in midweek. Zak Swanson filled in admirably, but you suspect Rafferty will be back for the visit to the Royals.