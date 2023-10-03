News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Wycombe: one change as fan favourite returns and midfielder is ruled out: gallery

Pompey welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Fratton Park tonight as they look to maintain their place at the top of League One’s summit.
By Mark McMahon
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST

The Blues have an injury doubt in Marlon Pack heading into the game, with the club captain nursing an ankle injury from Saturday’s win against Wigan.

Connor Ogilvie, Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery also remain out, leaving John Mousinho with a bit of a selection headache.

But with the Blues in impressive form this season and having plenty of options within the squad to chose from, there’s no need to panic.

Here’s how we believe the Blues will line up tonight, despite the absence of some key players.

Pompey welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Fratton Park tonight

Pompey welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Fratton Park tonight

No keeper has conceded fewer goals in League One this season. Is growing in confidence as the season gathers pace.

No keeper has conceded fewer goals in League One this season. Is growing in confidence as the season gathers pace.

All Pompey fans know the right-back berth is in very capable hands thanks to the former Preston man. And with Zak Swanson breathing heavily down the Scouser's neck, Rafferty knows he needs to maintain those high performance levels. It's a win-win for Pompey!

All Pompey fans know the right-back berth is in very capable hands thanks to the former Preston man. And with Zak Swanson breathing heavily down the Scouser's neck, Rafferty knows he needs to maintain those high performance levels. It's a win-win for Pompey!

Not only is the former Lincoln man a tower of strength at the back, he's also a major threat going forward as three goals in four games proves. Have said it before, but it's worth saying again: 'what a player Pompey signed in the summer!'

Not only is the former Lincoln man a tower of strength at the back, he's also a major threat going forward as three goals in four games proves. Have said it before, but it's worth saying again: 'what a player Pompey signed in the summer!'

