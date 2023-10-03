Portsmouth predicted XI and bench v Wycombe: one change as fan favourite returns and midfielder is ruled out: gallery
Pompey welcome Wycombe Wanderers to Fratton Park tonight as they look to maintain their place at the top of League One’s summit.
By Mark McMahon
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 12:00 BST
The Blues have an injury doubt in Marlon Pack heading into the game, with the club captain nursing an ankle injury from Saturday’s win against Wigan.
Connor Ogilvie, Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi and Tom Lowery also remain out, leaving John Mousinho with a bit of a selection headache.
But with the Blues in impressive form this season and having plenty of options within the squad to chose from, there’s no need to panic.
Here’s how we believe the Blues will line up tonight, despite the absence of some key players.
