The Blues continue to do without seven first-team members for their latest Championship outing. But as they go in search of form that will hopefully take them off the bottom of the table and towards safety, there’s still difficult decisions to be made as the head coach tries to find the right formula to bring success to Fratton Park this season.
The defeat against Sheffield Wednesday - despite an improvement in Pompey’s performances - shows the Blues need to improve their levels in every department if they are to avoid a return to League One at the first time of asking.
So here’s the changes we expect Mousinho to make for Saturday’s game against Hull, including a change in formation that will likely see Pompey operate a 3-5-2 system.
1. Pompey travel to Hull on Saturday in the Championship
2. Goalkeeper - Nicolas Schmid
Then Austrian is available, alongside Will Norris, after suffering a head injury in the defeat at Cardiff. Everyone knows it will be harsh to automatically drop Jordan Archer for the game at the MKM Stadium, after he stepped up to the role and impressed. But these are the ruthless decisions John Mousinho is paid to make. | National World
3. Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole
A lot has been expected of the defender since his return from an ACL injury and John Mousinho will be the first to admit that Poole as been overused as he attempts to full gaps left with others currently sidelined through injury. That has had an impact of the centre-back's performance levels - but with eight days between games, Poole will have made the most of that additional recovery time to go again at Hull. Photo: Jason Brown
4. Centre-back 2 - Tom McIntyre
Like Poole, the former Reading defender has had a lot expected of him following a significant period out injured. It's showed in his recent performances, with errors creeping into his game. But perhaps moving to three at the back will help him, along with over a week since last game against Sheffield Wednesday. | National World