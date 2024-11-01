3 . Centre-back 1 - Regan Poole

A lot has been expected of the defender since his return from an ACL injury and John Mousinho will be the first to admit that Poole as been overused as he attempts to full gaps left with others currently sidelined through injury. That has had an impact of the centre-back's performance levels - but with eight days between games, Poole will have made the most of that additional recovery time to go again at Hull. Photo: Jason Brown