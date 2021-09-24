After battling back to draw 2-2 with the Pilgrims, the Blues will be keen to pick up three points for the first time since victory over Shrewsbury Town in mid-August.
Since that success at Fratton Park, the Blues have recorded four defeats and one draw - with Tuesday’s stalemate preventing Cowley from suffering his worst run of league results as a manager.
The former Lincoln boss isn’t expected to chop and change his line-up for the trip to The Valley, as he’ll give the players who performed valiantly at Fratton Park another chance to shine.
Mahlon Romeo will be one to keep an eye on as he looks to maintain his impressive form on his return to south London.
Shaun Williams could fill in at centre-back once again for the trip to Charlton
2. Goalkeeper - Gavin Bazunu
Gavin Bazunu has already made quite an impression during his short time at the club. Charlton boss Nigel Adkins has been singing his praises prior to Saturday's clash at the Valley, with the Addicks boss perhaps planning to limit his immense distribution from the back.
3. Centre back 1 - Kieron Freeman
Despite an uncharacteristic error which lead to Plymouth's first goal on Tuesday, Freeman is expected to slot in at centre-back again. The former Sheffield United defender admitted he is still learning the position, but his ability to play on the right of a back three allows Danny Cowley to utilise Mahlon Romeo's impressive attacking capabilities at right-wing-back
4. Centre back 2 - Sean Raggett
Pompey's injury-time hero against the Pilgrims has been one of the Blues' standout performers so far this season, and will look to continue his impressive form at the Valley. With unconventional centre-backs in Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams expected to play either side of him again tomorrow, he'll be crucial in preventing Danny Cowley's side from conceding more sloppy goals similar to those let in against Cambridge and Plymouth.
