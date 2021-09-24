4. Centre back 2 - Sean Raggett

Pompey's injury-time hero against the Pilgrims has been one of the Blues' standout performers so far this season, and will look to continue his impressive form at the Valley. With unconventional centre-backs in Kieron Freeman and Shaun Williams expected to play either side of him again tomorrow, he'll be crucial in preventing Danny Cowley's side from conceding more sloppy goals similar to those let in against Cambridge and Plymouth.

Photo: JPIMedia