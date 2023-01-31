Portsmouth predicted XI: How Blues could line-up after deadline day with Manchester United, Exeter and Fleetwood men - in pictures
Pompey are set for a busy end to the transfer window.
The Blues have been linked with three new faces on Tuesday morning as John Mousinho looks to strengthen his squad.
The News have revealed that Manchester United centre-back Di’Shon Bernard is closing in on a loan move to Fratton Park, which is set to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, the Blues have been eyeing deadline day moves for Fleetwood and Exeter pair Paddy Lane and Jevani Brown respectively.
Should those rumours be true then they would join Ryley Towler, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City at the start of the window, and Matt Macey, who penned a loan deal from Luton.
We’ve put together how we believe Pompey could line-up after deadline day if the rumours do come to fruition.