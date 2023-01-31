Pompey are set for a busy end to the transfer window.

The Blues have been linked with three new faces on Tuesday morning as John Mousinho looks to strengthen his squad.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been eyeing deadline day moves for Fleetwood and Exeter pair Paddy Lane and Jevani Brown respectively.

Should those rumours be true then they would join Ryley Towler, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City at the start of the window, and Matt Macey, who penned a loan deal from Luton.

We’ve put together how we believe Pompey could line-up after deadline day if the rumours do come to fruition.

1 . GK: Matt Macey The keeper arrived on loan from Luton on Mousinho's first day in charge and has impressed in his opening three games for the Blues. He'll remain Pompey's number one for the rest of the campaign.

2 . RB: Zak Swanson The right-back has starred in recent weeks, showcasing a number of magnificent performances. With Joe Rafferty still sidelined with injury, he'll continue to start in defence for Mousinho.

3 . CB: Di'Shon Bernard The defender joined the Blues on deadline day after his loan move from Manchester United was confirmed midway through the day. The News revealed the 22-year-old was closing in on a temporary switch, after reports emerged of the Blues' interest late on Monday evening.

4 . CB: Ryley Towler It's got to be doors? The 20-year-old became Pompey's first signing of the window after he penned an undisclosed move from Bristol City. The left-sided centre-back has impressed in defence and will continue to start with injuries still affecting Clark Robertson.