News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
From left: Paddy Lane, Di'Shon Bernard & Jevani Brown.

Portsmouth predicted XI: How Blues could line-up after deadline day with Manchester United, Exeter and Fleetwood men - in pictures

Pompey are set for a busy end to the transfer window.

By Pepe Lacey
35 minutes ago
Updated 31st Jan 2023, 6:32pm

The Blues have been linked with three new faces on Tuesday morning as John Mousinho looks to strengthen his squad.

The News have revealed that Manchester United centre-back Di’Shon Bernard is closing in on a loan move to Fratton Park, which is set to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Blues have been eyeing deadline day moves for Fleetwood and Exeter pair Paddy Lane and Jevani Brown respectively.

Should those rumours be true then they would join Ryley Towler, who arrived for an undisclosed fee from Bristol City at the start of the window, and Matt Macey, who penned a loan deal from Luton.

We’ve put together how we believe Pompey could line-up after deadline day if the rumours do come to fruition.

1. GK: Matt Macey

The keeper arrived on loan from Luton on Mousinho’s first day in charge and has impressed in his opening three games for the Blues. He’ll remain Pompey’s number one for the rest of the campaign.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

Photo Sales

2. RB: Zak Swanson

The right-back has starred in recent weeks, showcasing a number of magnificent performances. With Joe Rafferty still sidelined with injury, he’ll continue to start in defence for Mousinho.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales

3. CB: Di’Shon Bernard

The defender joined the Blues on deadline day after his loan move from Manchester United was confirmed midway through the day. The News revealed the 22-year-old was closing in on a temporary switch, after reports emerged of the Blues' interest late on Monday evening.

Photo: Ash Donelon

Photo Sales

4. CB: Ryley Towler

It’s got to be doors? The 20-year-old became Pompey’s first signing of the window after he penned an undisclosed move from Bristol City. The left-sided centre-back has impressed in defence and will continue to start with injuries still affecting Clark Robertson.

Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
PortsmouthManchester UnitedFratton ParkFleetwoodJohn Mousinho