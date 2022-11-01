It’s the Blues final group stage game in the competition with at least against the Southern Group B leaders ensuring Danny Cowley’s men qualify for the knockout stages.
After his loan at Weymouth ended a fortnight ago, Dan Gifford is available for the contest along with Harry Jewitt-White, whose temporary stay at Gosport expired on October 31.
Pompey will be looking to advance to the knockout rounds of the Papa John’s Trophy for the sixth consecutive campaign tonight.
Here’s how we predict the Blues will line-up against AFC Wimbledon this evening.
1. GK: Josh Oluwayemi
Game time has been hard to come by for the summer signing from Spurs. He’s established himself as the Blues’ number two behind Josh Griffiths and is eager to be given his chance between the sticks. Oluwayemi has featured twice in the competition already this term - keeping a clean sheet last time out.
Photo: Jason Brown
2. RB: Brian Quarm
The academy youngster arrived at Fratton Park in the summer from Reading. Quarm’s debut appearance came as a second half substitute in the Blues’ last Papa John’s Trophy fixture against Aston Villa under-21s. Although Swanson returned to training on Monday following a knock against Shrewsbury, Cowley might not want to risk the right-back after he established himself as first-choice following Joe Rafferty’s injury.
Photo: Jason Brown
3. CB: Michael Morrison
The 34-year-old will add vital experience to this young Pompey side as they look to qualify for the knockout stages. The centre-back was favoured alongside Raggett at the start of the season. Following Robertson’s return at the centre of defence, the ex-Leicester man has had to settle for a place drop on the bench. Despite two appearances as a sub in recent games, Morrison could be handed a start to maintain his fitness levels.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. CB: Kieron Freeman
Freeman picked up his first League One minutes since February on Saturday as he came on as a late substitute. The right-back has been converted to a centre-back in his last two starts against Aston Villa and Southampton in the Papa John’s Trophy and Hampshire Cup respectively. With no other options, Cowley will look to utilise the 30-year-old in the heart of the defence once again.
Photo: Jason Brown