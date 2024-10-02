Pompey remain on the search for their first win of the Championship season as they face Stoke City at the Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday (October 2) night.

John Mousinho's men are now the only team in the second tier without a win this campaign after Cardiff City's success against Millwall on Tuesday. The Bluebirds remain bottom, but are only behind Pompey now on goal difference, so a win or at least a point is needed to create a gap over the Welsh side.

A first win of the season would see Pompey overtake Stoke, and depending on the margin of victory, they could also go above QPR, with 23rd-placed Preston North End in action against Watford. It's been 29-years since Pompey won at the home of tonight's opponents Stoke, but they're still yet to win under new boss Naris Pelach after sacking Steven Schumacher.

John Mousinho has some decisions to make regarding the team, with a few players sidelined with injury. Conor Shaughnessy was due to start at the weekend, but he had to withdraw, and as a result, he won't play on Wednesday, or at the weekend.

Pompey's back line will take great pride out of getting a clean sheet against the Blades, and they will hope to build on that against Stoke. Stoke don't score many goals, and right now, they're the second lowest scorers in the division, so a a first goal against them this evening will force them in to doing something.

The game's this season have been fairly close, and so all Pompey need is that one moment of magic that can give them that burst of confidence. Summer signings like Jacob Farrell and Josh Murphy are finding their feet, whilst Freddie Potts and Mark O’Mahony are getting some valuable first-team minutes. Here is our predicted Pompey XI for the game in Staffordshire.

GK: Will Norris The 31-year-old has started all seven league games this term. He'll have had a bit of a confidence boost after picking up a clean sheet at the weekend.

RB: Jordan Williams Zak Swanson earned praise for how he competed against Gustavo Hamer, but John Mousinho said changes might be in the offing as he freshens things up.

CB: Regan Poole The Welsh defender has recently recovered from a long-term injury and is doing well.