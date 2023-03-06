Pompey return to action as they travel to play-offs rivals Barnsley on Tuesday.

The Blues will be looking to continue their impressive form, which has seen them pick up four wins in their last five outings.

John Mousinho has been dealt a major injury blow, with Ronan Curtis out for the remainder of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Tom Lowery came off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 win against Cambridge to register his first league minutes since September.

Ahead of the trip to Oakwell, the head coach provided an update on Clark Robertson along with the Blues’ other injured players.

He told The News: Clark (Robertson) is probably a week or two behind Jay (Mingi). It’s very similar to Jay.

‘We’ve got Tom (Lowery) who’s back in full training after modified training and is ready, Jay is the same and is back in full training and Clark has tipped over that modified training into full training mode.

‘We then need to give him a couple of weeks worth of full training before he’s available for selection just to make sure he’s fully fit.

‘The most important thing when we return these players from injury is to make sure they don’t break down.

‘There’ll be no faces returning in terms of injuries but we’ve got a clean bill of health going in to Tuesday.’

Here’s how we predicted Pompey to line-up against Barnsley on Tuesday.

GK - Matt Macey The goalkeeper kept his fifth clean sheet in eight games since his January arrival and put on another strong performance between the sticks on Saturday.

RB - Joe Rafferty Another strong performance from the right-back against Cambridge as he continues his comeback from a groin injury. The Blues are yet to lose when Rafferty plays, winning 10 and drawing three games since his summer switch.

CB - Sean Raggett Raggett had come under fire from some sections of the Fratton faithful but looks to have turned a corner under Mousinho and has impressed in the backline since the head coach's arrival.

CB - Ryley Towler Although his performance on Saturday might not have been to the levels we've seen from the defender since his arrival, there is no doubting how impressive he's been since his switch from Bristol City in January.