Portsmouth predicted XI v Bolton: Forgotten midfielder to make long-awaited comeback as John Mousinho faces selection dilemma - in pictures
Pompey are back in action this evening as they welcome Bolton.
The Blues will be looking to continue their fine run of results in League One, which has seen them go undefeated in the past three league games.
An impressive 4-0 romp of Cheltenham on Saturday represented John Mousinho’s fourth win in eight games after a fine start to life at Fratton Park.
Standing in their way are Ian Evatt’s in-form Bolton, who have won seven of their last eight games in the league as they look to bolster their promotion hopes.
The Blues head coach revealed Tom Lowery is back in contention after five months on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, but will remain cautious over his availability.
Marlon Pack, Reeco Hackett, Jayden Reid, Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi all remain sidelined as they continue from their recoveries.
Here’s how we believe Pompey could line-up this evening.