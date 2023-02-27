The Pompey boss confirmed that ‘medically, everything is good to go’ with the midfielder, who has been out of league action since mid-September with a hamstring complaint.

But whether that translates into an appearance against Bolton on Tuesday night remains to be seen.

The club have been treading carefully when it comes to the 25-year-old’s fitness.

The former Crewe man has been back training in different capacities in recent weeks. And while he is available for selection for the League One game against the Trotters, a final decision on his involvement will be made tomorrow.

Speaking to The News ahead of the game, Mousinho spelt out exactly where things stand for Lowery.

He said: ‘So it looks like Tom will be available for selection barring another conversation tomorrow just to make sure that he’s come through training.

‘Today, there’s been no issues and I think that will be a nice lift, with tomorrow maybe too soon in terms of match fitness.

Pompey midfielder Tom Lowery's last league game was the 2-2 draw with Plymouth on September 17.

‘Whether he’ll be in the squad, we’re not quite sure yet – we’ll have a little review that.

‘But medically, everything is good to go.

‘We’ve been erring on the side of caution with Tom, making sure we do things properly and he comes back with a bit of training in the bank.

‘He’s done that and we’ve taken a couple of weeks extra than maybe you would have done with his type of injury – but that’s to benefit us as we want to make sure he’s right and that Tom is happy and ready to compete.

‘I think we’ve now got to a stage were he is.’

Lowery was one of six players absent for Saturday’s 4-0 win against Cheltenham at Fratton Park.

He was joined on the list by Reeco Hackett, who sat out the game because of a back injury suffered in training on Friday.