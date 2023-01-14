Portsmouth predicted XI v Bolton: Former Spurs youngster to make league debut as Blues forced to reshuffle pack again

Pompey travel to Bolton for the second time this week with interim head coach Simon Bassey having to take stock of exactly what he’s got in terms of playing personnel.

Since Tuesday’s trip to the Trotters, the Blues have said goodbye to on-loan duo Josh Griffiths and Josh Koroma, who have returned to West Brom and Huddersfield respectively.

Both started the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Ian Evatt’s side, as did Marlon Pack, who will be another noticeable absentee from today’s game because of suspension.

That means another reshuffling of the pack is in order as Pompey go in search of their first league win in 10 games.

The good news, though, is Clark Robertson should be available for a recall following a groin injury, new-boy Ryley Towler is in contention following his move from Bristol City, while Owen Dale returns following a ban.

Josh Oluwayemi will be given his league debut in goal after the Blues were unable to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the fixture.

Jay Mingi (knee), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Joe Rafferty (groin) remain out, with the latter two expected to be unavailable for a further 2-4 weeks.

With all that said, what can we expect from the Blues today in terms of a starting XI?

Here’s how we think the Blues will line up...

Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell during the FA Cup 3rd round match between Tottenham Hotspur and Portsmouth at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, United Kingdom on 7 January 2023.

Josh Oluwayemi - Goalkeeper The former Spurs youngster will be handed his league debut following the departure of Josh Griffiths in midweek. Has shown in this season's Papa John's Trophy that he has the ability to step in and impress when called upon.

Michael Morrison - centre-back 1 Sat out the midweek loss to Bolton in the Papa John's Trophy but is expected to return as Pompey revert back to three at the back. Has been a consistent and reliable performer in recent games.

Sean Raggett - centre-back 2 Coped well against England captain Harry Kane last weekend - and another typical Raggett performance will be needed if the Blues are to get anything out of today's game.