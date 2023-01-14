Portsmouth predicted XI v Bolton: Former Spurs youngster to make league debut as Blues forced to reshuffle pack again
Pompey travel to Bolton for the second time this week with interim head coach Simon Bassey having to take stock of exactly what he’s got in terms of playing personnel.
Since Tuesday’s trip to the Trotters, the Blues have said goodbye to on-loan duo Josh Griffiths and Josh Koroma, who have returned to West Brom and Huddersfield respectively.
Both started the Papa John’s Trophy defeat to Ian Evatt’s side, as did Marlon Pack, who will be another noticeable absentee from today’s game because of suspension.
That means another reshuffling of the pack is in order as Pompey go in search of their first league win in 10 games.
The good news, though, is Clark Robertson should be available for a recall following a groin injury, new-boy Ryley Towler is in contention following his move from Bristol City, while Owen Dale returns following a ban.
Josh Oluwayemi will be given his league debut in goal after the Blues were unable to sign a new goalkeeper ahead of the fixture.
Jay Mingi (knee), Tom Lowery (hamstring) and Joe Rafferty (groin) remain out, with the latter two expected to be unavailable for a further 2-4 weeks.
With all that said, what can we expect from the Blues today in terms of a starting XI?
Here’s how we think the Blues will line up...