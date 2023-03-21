Portsmouth predicted XI v Bournemouth: John Mousinho to rely on senior players for cup trip to Vitality Stadium: gallery
Pompey are expected to name a strong side for their Hampshire Senior Cup game against Bournemouth tonight.
Blues head coach John Mousinho wants to use the quarter-final tie to get competitive minutes into the legs of his fringe players and those who have just returned from injury.
And with players’ futures very much in focus as we approach the end of the season, the game will give the Pompey boss the additional chance to rule his eye on those whose how have had insufficient game time to make an impression during his two months at Fratton Park.
Here’s how we think the Blues could line up in a 4-3-3 formation at the Vitality Stadium tonight (7pm), with youngsters Josh Dockerill, Adam Payce, Harvey Laidlaw, Brian Quarm and Koby Mottoh expected to be on the bench.