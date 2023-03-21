News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
8 hours ago Headteacher blocks Ofsted inspection after death of fellow head
1 hour ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK
1 hour ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
5 hours ago Vera star quits ITV show after 8 years leaving viewers ‘gutted’
7 hours ago Donald Trump: Why former US President could be arrested
7 hours ago Martina Navratilova has announced she is cancer free

Portsmouth predicted XI v Bournemouth: John Mousinho to rely on senior players for cup trip to Vitality Stadium: gallery

Pompey are expected to name a strong side for their Hampshire Senior Cup game against Bournemouth tonight.

By Mark McMahon
Published 21st Mar 2023, 14:36 GMT

Blues head coach John Mousinho wants to use the quarter-final tie to get competitive minutes into the legs of his fringe players and those who have just returned from injury.

And with players’ futures very much in focus as we approach the end of the season, the game will give the Pompey boss the additional chance to rule his eye on those whose how have had insufficient game time to make an impression during his two months at Fratton Park.

Here’s how we think the Blues could line up in a 4-3-3 formation at the Vitality Stadium tonight (7pm), with youngsters Josh Dockerill, Adam Payce, Harvey Laidlaw, Brian Quarm and Koby Mottoh expected to be on the bench.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho will take charge of tonight's Hampshire Senior Cup game against Bournemouth

1. Portsmouth Head Coach John Mousinho during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Bristol Rovers and Portsmouth at the Memorial Stadium, Bristol, England on 18 March 2023.

Pompey head coach John Mousinho will take charge of tonight's Hampshire Senior Cup game against Bournemouth Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The 22-year-old stopper hasn't featured for Pompey since the 1-0 win against Burton on February 14. That's one of three League One games the former Spurs youngster has started this season. Remains behind No1 Matt Macey in the Fratton Park pecking order. Contract is up at the end of the season, but Blues have an option.

2. Josh Oluwayemi - goalkeeper

The 22-year-old stopper hasn't featured for Pompey since the 1-0 win against Burton on February 14. That's one of three League One games the former Spurs youngster has started this season. Remains behind No1 Matt Macey in the Fratton Park pecking order. Contract is up at the end of the season, but Blues have an option. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The experienced defender is yet to feature under John Mousinho, with three inclusions on the bench the best he's achieved under the new man. Could likely feature tonight with Zak Swanson still injured. However, Freeman's Fratton Park days are numbered, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

3. Kieron Freeman - right-back

The experienced defender is yet to feature under John Mousinho, with three inclusions on the bench the best he's achieved under the new man. Could likely feature tonight with Zak Swanson still injured. However, Freeman's Fratton Park days are numbered, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season. Photo: Paul Thompson

Photo Sales
The Manchester United youngster has made just four appearances since his loan move from Old Trafford in January, with only two of those coming as starts. His last outing was a six-minute cameo appearance against Accrington. Has played just 194 minutes of football for the Blues.

4. Di'Shon Bernard - centre-back

The Manchester United youngster has made just four appearances since his loan move from Old Trafford in January, with only two of those coming as starts. His last outing was a six-minute cameo appearance against Accrington. Has played just 194 minutes of football for the Blues. Photo: Graham Hunt

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
John MousinhoPompeyPortsmouthBournemouthBlues