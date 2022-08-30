Portsmouth predicted XI v Crawley: ex-Luton and Sunderland to make first starts as Danny Cowley rings the changes from Port Vale triumph
Pompey make the short trip to Crawley in their first Papa John’s Trophy group stage game tonight.
Danny Cowley is expected to make wholesale changes from Saturday’s 1-0 win against Port Vale in League One.
Indeed, the Blues boss admitted he’ll give fringe players another chance to gain some more minutes despite the disappointing performance against Newport last week in the Carabao Cup.
There’s positive injury news ahead of the game with the Pompey head coach ‘hopeful’ Denver Hume will make a return to the squad after five months on the sidelines with injury.
Meanwhile, Joe Morrell is looking to continue his comeback from a hernia operation and is expected to start in the centre of midfield, while Zak Swanson has recovered from his knock at Rodney Parade.
However, there’ll be no place for loanees Harry Jewitt-White, Liam Vincent, Alfie Bridgman, Dan Gifford and Toby Steward after they had a double game weekend over the bank holiday.
Yet, Cowley admitted there could be at least four scholars involved in the first-team squad to make the short trip to the Broadfield Stadium tonight.
With Pompey looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign, here’s how we predict the Blues could line-up in their opening Papa John’s Trophy group game.