Indeed, the Blues boss admitted he’ll give fringe players another chance to gain some more minutes despite the disappointing performance against Newport last week in the Carabao Cup.

There’s positive injury news ahead of the game with the Pompey head coach ‘hopeful’ Denver Hume will make a return to the squad after five months on the sidelines with injury.

Meanwhile, Joe Morrell is looking to continue his comeback from a hernia operation and is expected to start in the centre of midfield, while Zak Swanson has recovered from his knock at Rodney Parade.

However, there’ll be no place for loanees Harry Jewitt-White, Liam Vincent, Alfie Bridgman, Dan Gifford and Toby Steward after they had a double game weekend over the bank holiday.

Yet, Cowley admitted there could be at least four scholars involved in the first-team squad to make the short trip to the Broadfield Stadium tonight.

With Pompey looking to continue their impressive start to the campaign, here’s how we predict the Blues could line-up in their opening Papa John’s Trophy group game.

Josh Oluwayemi - GK The former Spurs keeper is in contention to make his first Pompey start since his summer move. The 21-year-old has appeared on the bench in every game this season but could be given his debut with plenty of changes expected.

Zak Swanson - RB Danny Cowley admitted ahead of the game that the trip to Crawley would be the perfect opportunity for the young right-back to continue his development. After picking up a knock against Newport last week, the 21-year-old is fit to make the trio to the Broadfield Stadium.

Haji Mnoga - CB Although the Blues are still searching for a suitable loan move away for the 20-year-old, the centre-back should come back into the heart of the defence after playing the full 90 minutes against Newport last week.

Clark Robertson - CB As the Pompey skipper returns from his foot injury, tonight's game could be the perfect opportunity for the 28-year-old to build his fitness up ahead of Saturday's massive game against Peterborough in the league.