News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Portsmouth predicted XI v Exeter: On-loan Norwich man to miss out as Fratton favourite faces more disappointment: gallery

Pompey welcome Exeter to Fratton Park on Tuesday night for what will be their first midweek home match of the season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:25 BST

Eighteen members of head coach John Mousinho’s new-look squad have already featured for the Blues in League One this term.

However, chances are the Blues will make minimal changes to the side that beat Leyton Orient 4-0 on Saturday – leaving the likes of Fratton favourite Ryley Towler unable to force his way back into the side.

Meanwhile, the game is likely to have come too soon for Paddy Lane, who have recovered from a foot injury.

Here’s how we think Pompey could line up against the Grecians.

Pompey are back in action against Exeter on Tuesday night

1. psi_jb_leyton_orient_portsmouth_120823_107.JPG

Pompey are back in action against Exeter on Tuesday night Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The former Burnley and Peterborough keeper looks a solid addition and appears to fit perfectly into John Mousinho's style of play. Will be delighted to have recorded his first clean sheet for the Blues against Leyton Orient and is expected to line up against the Grecians.

2. Goalkeeper: Will Norris

The former Burnley and Peterborough keeper looks a solid addition and appears to fit perfectly into John Mousinho's style of play. Will be delighted to have recorded his first clean sheet for the Blues against Leyton Orient and is expected to line up against the Grecians. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
The Scouser produced a man-of-the-match display against Leyton Orient, which was the perfect response to Zak Swanson's impressive showing at Forest Green. Pompey are in good hands when it comes to the right-back berth - and at the minute, Rafferty is in full control, which is bad news for Swanson.

3. Right-back: Joe Rafferty

The Scouser produced a man-of-the-match display against Leyton Orient, which was the perfect response to Zak Swanson's impressive showing at Forest Green. Pompey are in good hands when it comes to the right-back berth - and at the minute, Rafferty is in full control, which is bad news for Swanson. Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
We were all told that Poole's summer arrival was a real coup for Pompey. We're now all seeing that for ourselves!

4. Centre-back 1: Regan Poole

We were all told that Poole's summer arrival was a real coup for Pompey. We're now all seeing that for ourselves! Photo: Jason Brown

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PompeyBluesPortsmouthJohn MousinhoFratton Park