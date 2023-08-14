Portsmouth predicted XI v Exeter: On-loan Norwich man to miss out as Fratton favourite faces more disappointment: gallery
Pompey welcome Exeter to Fratton Park on Tuesday night for what will be their first midweek home match of the season.
By Mark McMahon
Published 14th Aug 2023, 17:25 BST
Eighteen members of head coach John Mousinho’s new-look squad have already featured for the Blues in League One this term.
However, chances are the Blues will make minimal changes to the side that beat Leyton Orient 4-0 on Saturday – leaving the likes of Fratton favourite Ryley Towler unable to force his way back into the side.
Meanwhile, the game is likely to have come too soon for Paddy Lane, who have recovered from a foot injury.
Here’s how we think Pompey could line up against the Grecians.
