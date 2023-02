Here's how we believe Pompey could line-up today against Lincoln.

The Blues will be looking to build on their 1-0 victory against Burton in midweek, which saw Dane Scarlett net a stoppage-time winner at Fratton Park.

John Mousinho will continue to be without Tom Lowery, Clark Robertson, Zak Swanson, Jay Mingi & Jayden Reid who remain sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Matt Macey, Marlon Pack, Ronan Curtis and Di’Shon Bernard are being monitored for the visit to Sincil Bank.

The Luton loanee has been absent from the previous two games with a sickness bug. Mousinho revealed the keeper is being monitored for the trip to Sincil Bank and could very much be in with a return to the starting XI today.

Mark Kennedy’s side will be no push-over as they look to extend their unbeaten on home soil this afternoon.

How good was it to see this man back on the pitch for Pompey? The right-back returned to action for the first time in five months on Tuesday and put in a solid 90-minute showing at Fratton Park. The head coach confirmed the former Preston man is ready for another outing just four days after his comeback appearance.

The centre-back won everything in the air on Tuesday and looked composed in the backline. Nonetheless, it’ll be interesting to see who Mousinho favours, with Bernard potentially in-line for a return after his hamstring injury.

There’s no questioning the youngster’s place in the side as he continues to grow and impress since his switch from Bristol City in January. With Robertson still sidelined, Towler will remain a regular in the heart of the defence and will be looking for another clean sheet with Raggett.

Another mature and strong performance for the left-back in midweek. Mousinho has targeted a more advanced role for the defender and that showed on Tuesday, when his darting run on the left saw him put the cross in which lead to Pompey’s winner against Burton.

The midfielder made his second start since his return from a broken leg on Tuesday and didn’t look out of place in the heart of the engine room. He partnered Morrell in the middle, but with the Blues expected to return to a midfield three - he will slot in to Pack’s position should the 31-year-old not make the trip to Lincoln.

Man-of-the-match against Burton and rightly so for the Welshman. He’s starred in the middle of the pitch since his return from the World Cup - and he appears to be getting better and better. It’s a treat to watch the midfielder in action and there will be a place for him in the starting XI on Saturday.

The former Luton man was dropped for the victory against Burton on Tuesday but came off the bench and impressed in the closing stages. With Pompey potentially opting for a change in formation and reverting to a midfield three, we could see Tunnicliffe return to the action at Lincoln.

He runs and he runs and he runs. Mousinho has been impressed with Dale since his arrival and has started every game under the new boss. While an improvement in his goal and assist tally wouldn’t go a miss, it’s expected the Blackpool loanee will start again today.

The striker was unlucky not to get on the scoresheet in midweek after being denied by a magnificent save by former Blues goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray. Bishop is Mousinho’s trusted man to lead the line and will remain as Pompey’s front man in attack at Sincil Bank.