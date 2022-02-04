It comes after the Boxing Day fixture between the two was postponed due to a surging number of coronavirus cases in the Blues ranks.

At the time, Pompey were on a nine-match unbeaten run in the league, while the U’s were still smarting from a home loss at the hands of Wigan.

Now Danny Cowley’s under-performing side face a Karl Robinson outfit in a rich vein of form.

The U’s will be buoyed after putting seven past Gillingham last weekend, before recording a 1-1 draw away at high-flying Wigan in midweek.

Meanwhile, fresh from a Fratton Park defeat to Charlton, the Blues boss will have a number of key selection decisions to make if he is to get Pompey’s season back on track up the A34.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up for the trip to Oxford.

1. GK: Gavin Bazunu Undeniably Pompey's first choice goalkeeper, and will be until the end of the season. Photo: The News Photo Sales

2. CB: Hayden Carter Carter has taken to this Pompey side like a duck to water and has already shown his quality. Was unfortunate to be on the losing side on Monday. Photo: The News Photo Sales

3. CB: Sean Raggett Despite questions being raised over his ability on the ball in Cowley's system, Raggett has had his best season in a Pompey shirt this term. The Blues can't afford to lose his defensive qualities. Photo: The News Photo Sales

4. CB: Clark Robertson Unlikely to lose his place despite scoring an own goal against Charlton. Pompey's captain is still returning to full fitness and will take a step closer against Oxford. Photo: The News Photo Sales