It comes after the Boxing Day fixture between the two was postponed due to a surging number of coronavirus cases in the Blues ranks.
At the time, Pompey were on a nine-match unbeaten run in the league, while the U’s were still smarting from a home loss at the hands of Wigan.
Now Danny Cowley’s under-performing side face a Karl Robinson outfit in a rich vein of form.
The U’s will be buoyed after putting seven past Gillingham last weekend, before recording a 1-1 draw away at high-flying Wigan in midweek.
Meanwhile, fresh from a Fratton Park defeat to Charlton, the Blues boss will have a number of key selection decisions to make if he is to get Pompey’s season back on track up the A34.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up for the trip to Oxford.
