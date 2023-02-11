Portsmouth predicted XI v Plymouth: John Mousinho to hand Brighton & West Ham summer target full Blues debut - in pictures
Pompey will renew their rivalry against Plymouth today.
The Blues make the trip along the south coast to Devon, which is set to be a sell-out at Home Park.
John Mousinho’s outfit go in to the game with a new lease of life under the new head coach, having won two, lost one and drawn one following his appointment.
Indeed, the 36-year-old could have both Joe Raffery and Zak Swanson at his disposal against the Pilgrims with the pair facing late fitness calls before the trip.
Meanwhile, Tom Lowery, Ronan Curtis, Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi are all closing in on returns but aren’t expected to feature in Devon.
With the Blues looking to make a late charge to the play-offs, a win against Steven Schumacher’s second-placed side wouldn’t go a miss.
Here’s who we believe Mousinho’s men could line-up on Saturday.