Pompey renew their rivalry against Plymouth today.

Portsmouth predicted XI v Plymouth: John Mousinho to hand Brighton & West Ham summer target full Blues debut - in pictures

Pompey will renew their rivalry against Plymouth today.

By Pepe Lacey
2 hours ago
Updated 11th Feb 2023, 7:43am

The Blues make the trip along the south coast to Devon, which is set to be a sell-out at Home Park.

John Mousinho’s outfit go in to the game with a new lease of life under the new head coach, having won two, lost one and drawn one following his appointment.

Indeed, the 36-year-old could have both Joe Raffery and Zak Swanson at his disposal against the Pilgrims with the pair facing late fitness calls before the trip.

Meanwhile, Tom Lowery, Ronan Curtis, Clark Robertson and Jay Mingi are all closing in on returns but aren’t expected to feature in Devon.

With the Blues looking to make a late charge to the play-offs, a win against Steven Schumacher’s second-placed side wouldn’t go a miss.

Here’s who we believe Mousinho’s men could line-up on Saturday.

1. GK: Matt Macey

The in-form keeper returns to Home Park, where he spent a difficult 2019-19 campaign between the sticks. The 28-year-old will be looking to prove his Pilgrim doubters wrong with the Luton loanee impressing in his four games for the Blues so far.

Photo: Jason Brown

2. RB: Di’Shon Bernard

Wow what a debut for the Manchester United loanee last week against Barnsley. Despite playing out of position on the right, the 22-year-old grew in to the game and starred as injuries affected the Blues. Swanson and Rafferty will be assessed before the game but it is likely we will see Bernard start at right-back once again.

Photo: Jason Brown

3. CB: Sean Raggett

With Bernard covering at right-back due to injuries, Raggett will remain in the heart of defence where he’s impressed throughout the season. Mousinho revealed his desire to keep the 29-year-old in his ranks and is keen to utilise him in his armoury.

Photo: Jason Brown

4. CB: Ryley Towler

Has anyone been able to find a fault with him yet? He’s growing with confidence the more he appears and has been one of the shining lights since his arrival. The 20-year-old has been magnificent alongside Raggett at centre-back, with the pair continuing their partnership at Home Park.

Photo: Jason Brown

