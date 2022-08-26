Portsmouth predicted XI v Port Vale: Danny Cowley to recall regulars after disappointing Carabao Cup defeat with former Cardiff, Reading, Lincoln and Accrington men returning
Pompey travel to Vale Park for the first time in more than 20 years on Saturday as they look to extend their unbeaten start to the League One campaign.
And the visit to the Valiants could see Danny Cowley make further changes from the side that were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday against Newport.
The below-par performance is likely to see the Blues boss recall Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop to the starting line-up, after giving a number of fringe players the chance at Rodney Parade.
Although Joe Morrell and Denver Hume were earmarked for a return to the Pompey squad in midweek, the pair failed to be selected and Saturday’s trip to Vale Park could still prove too soon for the duo.
Meanwhile Clark Robertson made his maiden start of the season against the Exiles, but a first League One outing could prove difficult with Michael Morrison and Raggett forming a solid partnership in the Blues’ backline.
With the Fratton Park outfit looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league, they’ll be looking to bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Newport.
Here’s how we predict Pompey could line-up against Port Vale on Saturday.