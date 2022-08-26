And the visit to the Valiants could see Danny Cowley make further changes from the side that were knocked out of the Carabao Cup on Tuesday against Newport.

The below-par performance is likely to see the Blues boss recall Marlon Pack, Sean Raggett and Colby Bishop to the starting line-up, after giving a number of fringe players the chance at Rodney Parade.

Although Joe Morrell and Denver Hume were earmarked for a return to the Pompey squad in midweek, the pair failed to be selected and Saturday’s trip to Vale Park could still prove too soon for the duo.

Meanwhile Clark Robertson made his maiden start of the season against the Exiles, but a first League One outing could prove difficult with Michael Morrison and Raggett forming a solid partnership in the Blues’ backline.

With the Fratton Park outfit looking to extend their unbeaten run in the league, they’ll be looking to bounce back from the disappointing defeat to Newport.

Here’s how we predict Pompey could line-up against Port Vale on Saturday.

Josh Griffiths - GK The keeper had a shaky outing in Tuesday's defeat to Newport, with the West Brom loanee potentially at fault for Aaron Wildig's second half header. Nonetheless, the 20-year-old is Cowley's first choice man between the sticks and will look to bounce back with a clean sheet against Port Vale.

Joe Rafferty - RB Rafferty was rested for the midweek Carabao Cup tie in South Wales, with Kieron Freeman also being favoured ahead of the former Preston man when Zak Swanson came off injured. The 28-year-old has been impressive in the league and will come straight back in for the trip to Vale Park tomorrow.

Sean Raggett - CB The stand-in skipper has been a solid presence in Pompey's back line this season, which has seen them concede just five goals in League One. Although Clark Robertson is back from injury, the former Lincoln man will continue to be favoured at the centre of defence.

Michael Morrison - CB Morrison will also be wary of Robertson's return from injury with the Blues skipper handed his first start on Tuesday. However, Morrison has developed a solid partnership with Raggett at the back and it would take a lot to displace the duo at the heart of the defence.