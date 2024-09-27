John Mousinho should have players coming back into the equation, with others still in the treatment room ahead of the clash at Fratton Park.
There’s much for the Blues boss to ponder with his line-up, at the start of three games in eight days.
Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they chase a much-needed victory against the unbeaten Blades.
1. Pompey predicted line-up v Sheffield United
Pompey have players returning to fitness against Sheffield United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
2. GK Will Norris
Cleared of blame for Burnley's winner after finding himself under the spotlight as Nicolas Schmid challenges for his spot. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
3. RB Zak Swanson
Really, really impressive display at Burnley and would be incredibly harsh if former Arsenal man lost his starting spot this weekend. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
4. CB Regan Poole
What a return at Burnley as oustanding defender produced a man-of-the-match display on first start in 10 months. Will have to be monitored after lay-off, but expected to start still. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
