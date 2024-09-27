John Mousinho should have players coming back into the equation, with others still in the treatment room ahead of the clash at Fratton Park.

There’s much for the Blues boss to ponder with his line-up, at the start of three games in eight days.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they chase a much-needed victory against the unbeaten Blades.

1 . Pompey predicted line-up v Sheffield United Pompey have players returning to fitness against Sheffield United.

2 . GK Will Norris Cleared of blame for Burnley's winner after finding himself under the spotlight as Nicolas Schmid challenges for his spot.

3 . RB Zak Swanson Really, really impressive display at Burnley and would be incredibly harsh if former Arsenal man lost his starting spot this weekend.