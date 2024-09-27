Portsmouth predicted XI v Sheffield United: summer signing to be handed first start as defender named on bench

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 27th Sep 2024, 12:47 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2024, 17:48 BST

Pompey go in search of their maiden Championship win at the seventh time of asking against Sheffield United.

John Mousinho should have players coming back into the equation, with others still in the treatment room ahead of the clash at Fratton Park.

There’s much for the Blues boss to ponder with his line-up, at the start of three games in eight days.

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they chase a much-needed victory against the unbeaten Blades.

Pompey have players returning to fitness against Sheffield United.

1. Pompey predicted line-up v Sheffield United

Pompey have players returning to fitness against Sheffield United. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Cleared of blame for Burnley's winner after finding himself under the spotlight as Nicolas Schmid challenges for his spot.

2. GK Will Norris

Cleared of blame for Burnley's winner after finding himself under the spotlight as Nicolas Schmid challenges for his spot. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Really, really impressive display at Burnley and would be incredibly harsh if former Arsenal man lost his starting spot this weekend.

3. RB Zak Swanson

Really, really impressive display at Burnley and would be incredibly harsh if former Arsenal man lost his starting spot this weekend. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

What a return at Burnley as oustanding defender produced a man-of-the-match display on first start in 10 months. Will have to be monitored after lay-off, but expected to start still.

4. CB Regan Poole

What a return at Burnley as oustanding defender produced a man-of-the-match display on first start in 10 months. Will have to be monitored after lay-off, but expected to start still. | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

