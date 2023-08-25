Every match day provides a selection headache for head coach John Mousinho, given the strength in depth of his first-team options at Fratton Park.

But tomorrow’s trip to Stevenage might be the first where the Blues boss reaches for the paracetamol!

Last week’s disappointing blank against Cheltenham at PO4 will have instigated an offensive rethink for this weekend’s trip to the Lamex Stadium.

And that process will, no doubt, have been influenced further by some eye-catching attacking displays against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in midweek – despite his much-changed Pompey side failing to convert a host of chances created.

Two-goal Sean Raggett, Paddy Lane, Terry Devlin, Jack Sparkes, Zak Swanson were just a few who impressed in midweek.

But did they do enough to earn their place in the starting XI for the Blues’ latest League One challenge?

Here's our answer to that question.

Undefined: twitter

1 . Head coach John Mousinho might be tempted to make one or two changes to his side for Saturday's trip to Stevenage following last Saturday's goalless draw against Cheltenham and some impressive attacking performances from his so-called fringe players against Fulham in midweek. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Goalkeeper - Will Norris The former Burnley and Peterborough man is the Blues' undisputed No1. Ryan Schofield had the chance to impress and stake a claim against Fulham Under-21s in the EFL Trophy in midweek. He saved a penalty but had a poor night otherwise with some costly errors. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

3 . Right-back: Joe Rafferty The former Preston man will have taken note of another impressive Zak Swanson display in Tuesday night's EFL Trophy game against Fulham Under-21s. It's good competition for Pompey to have, but the ever-reliable Rafferty, whose crossing ability is unrivalled in League One, remains in control. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales