Portsmouth predicted XI v West Brom: changes as players push for Championship inclusion and injuries return

By Jordan Cross

Pompey writer

Published 13th Sep 2024, 13:00 BST
Updated 13th Sep 2024, 14:16 BST

Pompey return to Championship action as West Brom visit Fratton Park on Sunday.

It’s another stern test of the Blues’ credentials, as the Baggies arrive at PO4 after a strong start to the campaign.

So there’s no let-up for John Mousinho’s men, but how does the boss approach the game as players return from a lengthy injury list?

Here’s how we think Pompey will line up as they hunt their maiden league win.

John Mousinho has selection calls to make for West Brom

1. Pompey predicted line-up v West Brom

John Mousinho has selection calls to make for West Brom | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Austrian is coming to play and, with Norris shipping three against Sunderland, there my be a switch in the offing.

2. GK: Nicolas Schmid

The Austrian is coming to play and, with Norris shipping three against Sunderland, there my be a switch in the offing.

Likely to be back at home at right-back after filling in with central defensive duties due to recent injuries.

3. RB Jordan Williams

Likely to be back at home at right-back after filling in with central defensive duties due to recent injuries.

Will be a welcome return for the title winner after his return to training this week and will be needed to bring assurance to the back line.

4. CB: Conor Shaughnessy

Will be a welcome return for the title winner after his return to training this week and will be needed to bring assurance to the back line.

