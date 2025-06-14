Since then, the Blues have suffered three relegations and had dropped all the way to League Two by 2013.

After four years in the EFL’s basement division, the Fratton Park outfit secured two further promotions and returned to the Championship in 2024.

Although a promotion push to the Premier League is highly unlikely under John Mousinho next term, it still represents an impressive rise back to the higher stages of the English pyramid from rock bottom.

With Pompey spending seven seasons in the top flight between 2003 and 2010, they accumulated 293 points in 266 games - giving them a total of 41.6 points per game.

But how does the Blues’ figures compare to the 50 other sides who have competed in the Premier League since its formation in 1992?

We’ve got our calculator out to see where Pompey would sit in the all time standings.

