Portsmouth pride ready to fly flag for city in front of millions worldwide

Our man, Lewis Mason, is in Saudi Arabia as Waterlooville’s Mark Chamberlain boxes on one of the biggest events in the sport’s history, as Tyson Fury takes on Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title.

Mark Chamberlain vowed to produce another scintillating performance on his latest blockbuster Saudi adventure.

The highly-regarded Waterlooville power puncher looks to add the vacant WBC International Silver lightweight belt to his strap collection, when he does battle with Nigeria’s Joshua Wahab in front of the watching world on Saturday.

This time around Chamberlain (15-0) will act of one of pre-sequel bouts on the undercard of the gargantuan undisputed world heavyweight showdown between Britain’s Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh’s Kingdom Arena.

The latest opportunity provides global exposure once again for one of Pompey’s own - just two months after he stopped former European champion Gavin Gwynne inside four rounds to claim the WBA Intercontinental belt on the Anthony Joshua v Francis Ngannou card.

And with the boxing world watching on the pay-per-view TNT Sports and Sky Sports channels Chamberlain, 25, has no doubts he’ll come through the latest test of his upward rising career journey on the grandest of spectacles.

He told The News: ‘I’m feeling great. I can’t wait to get to work on Saturday night now.

Portsmouth's Mark Chamberlain is ready for his chance to fight on one of the biggest events in boxing history in Saudi Arabia on the Tyson Fury v Oleksandr Usyk undercard. Pic Getty.

‘The build-up is massive and I can’t wait. I’m just focused at the minute, really. Obviously you are aware of what’s going on – it’s two of the biggest shows back to back – it’s great to be a part of it.

‘It’s the same again, I want to be making another statement again. I just want to keep winning, keep climbing the rankings, then hopefully another big opportunity comes along again soon.

‘Obviously activity is the key to success, I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done to get me back out this quick – it’s sooner than expected – but you’ve got to take these chances when they arrive.’

Chamberlain admitted it will be somewhat of a step into the unknown as he prepares to face 24-1 Nigerian Wahab.

The African is making the step up to lightweight having recently operated at super featherweight, with his only professional career defeat coming against another Brit, Liam Dillon, at York Hall in 2022.