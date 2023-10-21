Portsmouth primed for TV cash boost as they target FA Cup run starting at Chesterfield
And that could mean a real boost to the Blues coffers, after their clash with Chesterfield was chosen for TV coverage.
The Blues’ reunion with Paul Cook was yesterday picked up for ITV coverage, with the match set to be screened live on Sunday, November 5 (12.15pm kick-off).
Unlike previous years, the FA have not announced the payments clubs will receive for the game being screened. Last year, however, teams received £50,000 at the first round stage.
On top of that, there’s the £41,000 prize money a win against the Spireites would guarantee.
That figure could be boosted sharply with second-round winners pocketing £67,000 and a third-round success swelling the coffers by £105,000.
As well as the prize money in each round, the team who goes furthest from each division each season in the famous, old competition receives a sizeable £250,000 cash fillip.
So plenty of financial reasons to be up for the Cup, with Mousinho indicating he intends to put a strong team out when the game comes around.
The Pompey boss is a big fan of the famous, old competition and intends to respect its integrity.
He said: ‘The beauty of the FA Cup is first of all it’s on a Saturday, so we don’t have to worry about the league game after that.
‘We’ve got a Trophy game after that, but we’ve made plenty of changes in the Trophy previously. We’re not concerned about what that looks like.
‘I’ve played in the FA Cup as a lower league player for a number of years - and absolutely loved the competition.
‘When we do get to that weekend it will be the highest thing on our priority list. We’re going to take it as seriously and as competitively as we would take a league game.’