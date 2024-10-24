Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s midfield problems have been exposed amid calls for John Mousinho to drop captain Marlon Pack.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A lack of Championship experience in the engine room, alongside a shortage of players the Blues head coach would trust to step in, means Pompey’s options are limited in the middle of the Park.

And according to The News’ chief sports writer Neil Allen, that could force Mousinho to stick by his captain as the Fratton Park outfit continue to seek solutions to their ongoing Championship problems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pack has come under increasing scrutiny from sections of the PO4 faithful this term as he struggles to replicate the form that ultimately helped him lift the League One trophy at the end of last season.

Those critical social media verdicts resurfaced after defeat to Cardiff on Tuesday as he and others’ Pompey contributions were once again questioned.

Some believe a period out of the team is what’s needed, with the 33-year-old starting all 11 league games the Blues have played to date.

The only problem with that is - who comes in to replace Pack? And can Pompey really afford to head into upcoming games against the likes of Sheffield Wednesday and Hull with an inexperienced engine room?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked on the latest episode of Pompey Talk - which is available to watch on Freeview channel 262 - whether Pack was too big a name to be dropped, Allen said ‘No’. Yet he also explained why it was a dangerous proposition to explore.

Allen said: ‘Some people have said, why don’t Pompey put Abdoulaye Kamara in alongside Freddie Potts - but you can’t.

‘Kamara’s a 19-year-old who had played for Borussia Dortmund’s reserves before he came to this football club. He had also never played in this country. Meanwhile, Potts had never played above League One (until this season). You can’t form a midfield with two players with that lack of experience.

‘People go on about Pompey’s lack of experience in the Championship. Are you going to throw them two in together? I can’t see how that would work. You need a bit of experience there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘That’s where someone like Andre Dozzell fits in. Some people don’t particularly rate him, but he’s got a bit of experience about him.

‘The other one is Owen Moxon. But let’s face it, he wasn’t a regular when he came in at the end of last season. I think he started half the games he was available for and often he was the first one substituted as well.

‘So if Pompey didn’t quite trust him then in League One, will they now trust him in the Championship?

‘The experienced options just aren’t there at all.’

Pack has played 950 minutes of football this season, which makes him Pompey’s most used player to date. There’s no denying the leadership he brings to a team languishing at the bottom of the table. But Allen believes there’s room for improvement from the skipper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pompey writer added ‘He’s not been at his best, clearly. But Marlon knows the score.

‘Memories are short, too. He was player of the year (last season), was in the PFA team of the year, captain - and now he’s not hit those levels in a different division.

‘So he’s bound to be questioned and it’s fair to say that he’s not scaled those heights. It’s up to him to turn that around now.’